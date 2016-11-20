Breaking News

CNN Student News - November 21, 2016

Updated 5:18 PM ET, Sun November 20, 2016

sn.1121_00052112

    CNN Student News - 11/21/16

November 21, 2016

How to avoid "fake news," how a farmer rescued his cows after the ground collapsed around them, and how a new satellite could change the way we see weather: These are three of the topics we're covering today. The past, present and future of Black Friday sales are also explored.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
