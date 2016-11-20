CNN Student News - November 21, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

November 21, 2016

How to avoid "fake news," how a farmer rescued his cows after the ground collapsed around them, and how a new satellite could change the way we see weather: These are three of the topics we're covering today. The past, present and future of Black Friday sales are also explored.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

Read More