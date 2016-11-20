(CNN) Ben Ainslie skippered Land Rover BAR to victory in the America's Cup World Series after a tense final day's racing in Japan.

Leading by two points after day one of the Fukuoka regatta , the four-time Olympic champion and his team wrapped up the overall series with a race to spare.

"This has been a goal for us for the whole season and for this event," Ainslie told the America's Cup website from the water. "The guys have done an incredible job.

"For us as a new team it sends out a strong message for all our supporters that we can do it."

After 9 global events @americascup has crowned it's World Series champs - @AinslieBen and his @LandRoverBAR team have much to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/Uyk8oN4oMS — Shirley Robertson (@Shirleysail) November 20, 2016

