Priebus: Trump's White House counsel will ensure no conflicts of interest

Reports suggest Donald Trump hasn't completely cut ties with his business

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's soon-to-be chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said Sunday that the incoming White House counsel will be tasked with making sure there are no conflicts of interest with the real estate mogul's business empire.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," Priebus said Americans shouldn't be concerned with potential pay-to-play schemes in a Trump administration despite reports that Trump's daughter, Ivanka, who helms part of the family's business portfolio, sat in on Trump's meeting last week with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We've been at this for a few days. I mean, this is ridiculous. Let's just kind of take a deep breath. The point is, what Americans should see from President-elect Trump is someone who, by being in action from the moment he was declared the winner, he was on a mission to bring everyone together," Priebus said.

"That, to me, is what we should be celebrating. I think people should be encouraged by what they see. And I think it's a real positive sign for the future of our country."

Still, there are some signs Trump hasn't completely cut ties with his business -- and that foreign diplomats see Trump's business empire as a way to win his favor.

