Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff defended his new boss' decision to pay $25 million to settle Trump University lawsuits, saying the President-elect simply wanted to put those lawsuits to rest before taking the oath of office.

In an interview Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, Reince Priebus, currently the Republican National Committee chairman, noted that Trump did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement announced Friday.

"When the presidency hits you, and it's at your front door and you realize that you are president of the United States for all Americans, there are some things that are important to you and some things that you decide," Priebus said. "Look, let's move on, we're not admitting wrongdoing, and let's just start leading this country without distraction.

"That's what you're seeing, and I think Americans should look at this as a real positive sign about what kind of great president he is going to be and how he wants to lead this country."

The settlement ended a suit brought by the New York attorney general as well as two class-action suits in California over Trump University, a real estate seminar business Trump created in 2005.

