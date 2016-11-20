Donald Trump: Melania and Barron will not move to the White House initially

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump told reporters he will live in the White House after he takes the oath of office, but that his wife Melania and 10-year-old son Barron will be living in New York temporarily to allow their son to finish out the year at the same school.

During a photo op at his Bedminster Golf Club as he was saying goodbye to Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Trump said yes when asked if he intended to live in the White House. Then when asked if Melania and Barron would move to Washington, he said "very soon. Right after he finishes school."

Transition officials earlier Sunday were asked about the plans for Melania and Barron after the New York Post reported they would not immediately move to Washington, but would to continue live at Trump Tower so he could finish out the year at his elementary school.

"The Trump family is energized and excited about their new role serving the country, and specifically the President-elect's task at hand of helping to move our country forward," transition spokesman Jason Miller said. "No official statement has been released by the Trump family regarding transition timing, but like any parents they are concerned about pulling their 10-year-old son out of school in the middle of the year. We would also appreciate the same privacy and security considerations given to previous First Families with regard to minor children be extended to the Trumps as well."