(CNN) From VP to DNC? Vice President Joe Biden's possible role leading the Democratic Party, potential conflicts of interest for Donald Trump as commander in chief, and the GOP's "Kumbaya" moment with the incoming leader and how long it will last. It's all in the "Inside Politics" forecast -- where you get a taste of tomorrow's news today.

1) Revamping the Democratic Party... with Uncle Joe?

It was the post-election narrative almost no one saw coming: The Democrats are picking up the pieces and considering revamping the party.

Their goal is to win back those voters who went Trump's way. As The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports, one name that's been floated as a possible Democratic National Committee chair: Biden, the outgoing vice president.

"There are a lot of people who think that he would be the sort of perfect voice toward the white working-class voters who the party is looking to attract," Haberman said. "There's been no indication that this is what Biden wants, but it is something that is being talked about right now."

