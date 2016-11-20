Story highlights Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the killing

Jovan Wilson, 15, was shot in the head at his residence on Friday

Washington (CNN) Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the grandson of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis of Chicago, Chicago police said Sunday.

"We have two juvenile offenders in custody with charges pending," Chicago police spokesman Officer Jose Estrada said. "According to our director, we are expecting murder charges to be filed."

Jovan Wilson, 15, was shot in the head Friday evening over a dispute about gym shoes in the boy's Englewood home, police said.

Police had earlier characterized the incident as a home invasion, saying two people forced their way into Wilson's residence before a physical altercation ensued and an male began to fire shots.

On Sunday, Estrada said, "It was not a home invasion, the suspects did not force their way into the home. The actual altercation originated while they were inside."

