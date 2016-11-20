Story highlights
- Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to the killing
- Jovan Wilson, 15, was shot in the head at his residence on Friday
Washington (CNN)Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the grandson of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis of Chicago, Chicago police said Sunday.
"We have two juvenile offenders in custody with charges pending," Chicago police spokesman Officer Jose Estrada said. "According to our director, we are expecting murder charges to be filed."
Jovan Wilson, 15, was shot in the head Friday evening over a dispute about gym shoes in the boy's Englewood home, police said.
Police had earlier characterized the incident as a home invasion, saying two people forced their way into Wilson's residence before a physical altercation ensued and an male began to fire shots.
On Sunday, Estrada said, "It was not a home invasion, the suspects did not force their way into the home. The actual altercation originated while they were inside."
The juveniles have not been identified and Estrada could not confirm whether Wilson knew the suspects.
A source with knowledge of the investigation said the suspects fled after the shooting. The suspects are a 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old male who is believed to be the shooter, the source said.
Davis, a Democrat who has represented Chicago in Congress for two decades, confirmed his grandson's death Saturday.
"His father had just told me about how proud of him," Davis said at a news conference, "that he was because he was catching on and realizing that all of his life was in front of him."
Davis held up the personal tragedy as another example of the need to curb gun violence.
"Where did the gun come from? How did he get it? And of course, he never should have had it," Davis said in a statement. "What could have prevented this tragedy? Better education, more supervision after school activity. Better parenting."