Obama offers 'wait and see' approach to Trump, but adds he'll be watching

LIMA, Peru (CNN) President Barack Obama in his final press conference abroad advised the world to "take a wait and see approach" for what a Donald Trump presidency may mean in terms of policy, but added that he would weigh in if the "ideals" of the country are called into question.

Obama, while speaking in Lima, Peru on the final day of his last trip abroad, spent the majority of his trip answering questions on what a Trump presidency will mean for international allies -- including America's influence globally.

Obama -- concluding the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima -- acknowledged that he wouldn't hesitate to play critic in a Trump presidency if "necessary."

"I want to be respectful of the office and give the President-elect an opportunity to put forward his platform and his arguments without somebody popping off in every instance," Obama said.

"If there's specifics that have less to do with some proposal or battle but goes to the core questions about our values and our ideals, and if I think that it's necessary or helpful for me to defend those ideal then I'll examine it when it comes."

Read More