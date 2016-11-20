Chilled by Trump tweets? You should be

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: Trump tweeted that Hamilton cast owed Pence an apology after it addressed Pence at a show

(CNN) This weekend we saw President-elect Donald Trump lash out twice at Americans who were exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression. His reaction should chill every American with its implication: A President Trump may well try to suppress speech.

On Friday night, Vice-President-elect Mike Pence attended a performance of the smash hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," where some in the crowd reportedly booed him. On Sunday, Pence acknowledged this: "When we arrived we heard a few boos, and we heard some cheers," he said, "I nudged my kids and reminded them that is what freedom sounds like." He's right.

That wasn't good enough for Trump. News reports of the incident — and the optics that came along with them -- were apparently too much for him, and he took to Twitter to make it clear that Americans should never engage in that type of expression: "Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed last night at the theater by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing. This should not happen!"

Trump's line "This should not happen!" could not be more wrong. Americans have every right to boo our elected officials, who, after all, are employed by the country's citizens. It's a form of expression that is, and must continue to be, protected.

But there was more. On Sunday morning Trump stunningly lashed out at "Saturday Night Live" because the comedy show featured comedy at his expense, as it long has. Trump tweeted : "I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?"