Milan Derby: Late Ivan Perisic strike salvages a point for Inter

(CNN) Once arguably the greatest local derby in Europe has recently become nothing more than a lackluster mid-table clash between two fallen giants.

As recently as 2010, Inter Milan was winning its fifth consecutive Serie A title, while also being crowned Champions League and Coppa Italia winner to complete an historic treble.

Fast forward a year and AC Milan was the dominant force in the Italian league, but neither has come close to breaking Juventus' five-year monopoly of the Serie A title.

This season, however, Milan has experienced somewhat of a resurgence. While Inter languishes in the bottom half, its city rival went into this derby with the chance to climb into second.

90+3 - That was the last kick of the game. #MilanInter ends 2-2! #DerbyMilano #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/qMpmD6TB7X

Ivan Perisic's late equalizer for Inter in Sunday's clash at least ensured Milan would only go joint second with Roma.

"We made mistakes on which we need to improve," Inter's new coach Stefano Pioli told Sky Italia. "But I am pleased with the spirit and the desire to salvage the result.

"There were good and bad things in this match, but we work just to remove negative ones."

Pioli, who only took charge earlier this month after Dutchman Frank de Boer was sacked, is confident his side can climb up the table, despite sitting in ninth and 15 points behind leader Juventus.

"I'm pleased with the approach of the guys in the league and in training. Our objective is to go game by game and improve our position."

What this fixture has sorely lacked in quality, the fans have continually made up for in their unrelenting passion for what they still regard as the year's biggest match.

If the San Siro Stadium -- home to both these clubs -- has often looked a shadow of its former self with swathes of empty seats, there wasn't a ticket to be had Sunday.

At one end of this great stadium hung a mammoth banner, the Milan fans eulogizing current owner Silvio Berlusconi for all his achievements in what could be his final derby in control of the club.

AC Milan fans unveil display honoring current owner Silvio Berlusconi.

The former Italian prime minister is expected to confirm the sale of AC Milan next month.

At the other, the Inter fans responded with a huge mosaic of their own.

We played with heart and commitment, thank you guys! ❤️⚫️

Abbiamo giocato con cuore e determinazione, grazie ragazzi! ❤️⚫️#DerbyMilano pic.twitter.com/6Lh15eKyGY — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 20, 2016

With impressive choreography in the stands, it was now down to the players to replicate that on the pitch.

Inter, acting as the away side for the night, were totally dominant from the start.

Ivan Perisic saw a difficult header bobble wide, before Antonio Candreva -- a long shot specialist -- saw a dipping strike fly harmlessly past 17-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma's post.

Milan offered little going forward but took the lead in what felt like its first foray into the opposition box.

Suso received the ball wide of the area and teased Cristian Ansaldi, before curling an exquisite strike past the lengthy outstretched arm of Samir Handanovic.

With the goal coming just before the break, Inter had little time to respond.

However, Pioli's first team talk as Inter manager -- quite the baptism of fire -- proved extremely effective.

Just eight minutes into the second half, Perisic's quick throw caught the entire Milan team off-guard and Candreva hit a 25-yard piledriver into the top corner.

Milan's players were incensed, believing the throw-in should have been awarded in their favor.

Inter fans respond with impressive mosaic of their own at the opposite end of the San Siro.

Referee Paolo Tagliavento waved away their protests and an Inter onslaught was in the offing.

But Suso had other ideas. Before Inter could get a foothold and capitalize on its momentum, the Spaniard had his second goal to put Milan back in front.

Excellent work by Carlos Bacca down the right saw the Colombian pick out Suso with a cutback. The 23-year-old danced past Miranda as though he wasn't there and poked a shot past Handanovic, this time with his weaker right foot.

From there, victory looked secure. Inter huffed and puffed but rarely troubled Donnarumma, save for a couple of awkward crosses.

As the clocked ticked into its 93rd minute and the Milan fans celebrated, their players had one more corner to defend.

Guilty of missing two first-half chances, Perisic adjusted his feet sharply to divert Jeison Murillo's wayward header into the bottom corner and ensure the bragging rights wouldn't be heading to the red side of Milan.