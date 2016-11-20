Chelsea returns to top of Premier League after narrow win over Middlesbrough

Story highlights
(CNN)On his way to winning three consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus, the bedrock of Antonio Conte's success was a near-impenetrable three-man defense.
A back line of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci became one of the stingiest in Europe and dominated in Italy.
Chelsea started this campaign with just one clean sheet in its opening six games, culminating in a 3-0 humiliation against Arsenal at the Emirates.
Those half dozen matches were played with four defenders -- then came the switch.
Conte's decision to revert back to his preferred three-man defense has worked wonders, with The Blues now winning six consecutive Premier League games and keeping six clean sheets in the process.
"It was a good performance against a team that is very strong," Conte told Sky Sports. "Don't forget they drew with City and Arsenal and for this reason I'm pleased with the attitude of the players.
"This is the sixth game in a row that we don't concede and we showed it (the system) is good for us."
Middlesbrough also entered Sunday's game in buoyant mood, going undefeated in three matches and earning the aforementioned draws against Manchester City and Arsenal.
While Chelsea lacked the usual attacking verve that has made it joint second highest scorer in the Premier League, Pedro nonetheless should have put the game beyond doubt.
Only a world class save from former Barcelona teammate Victor Valdes kept him at bay in the first half, before he saw a late strike crash against the underside of the crossbar.
"When you create many chances to score you need the goals, because you can get to the end and you doubt (the result)," Conte added.
"At a corner or cross anything can happen in the Premier League."
Uruguayan Gaston Ramirez was Boro's focal point, regularly shifting positions and orchestrating play from all over the pitch.
Barcelona graduate Adama Traore troubled Chelsea with his pace and power -- completing more successful Premier League dribbles than any player since 2011 -- but was regularly let down by poor end product.
With Middlesbrough's defense looking impenetrable in the early stages, it took a lack of concentration from a set piece for the visitor's to break the deadlock.
Eden Hazard's corner hit a group of Boro defenders, before ricocheting into the air and Diego Costa reacted faster than five gawping red shirts to prod the ball home.
That was the Spaniard's 10th goal of the season and puts him firmly at the top of the scoring chart.
And there was a good omen for Chelsea to finish on: This was the first time it ended a weekend top of the Premier League since being crowned champion in 2014-15.
Could this be Conte's year?