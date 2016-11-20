Chelsea returns to top of Premier League after narrow win over Middlesbrough

Story highlights Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea

(CNN) On his way to winning three consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus, the bedrock of Antonio Conte's success was a near-impenetrable three-man defense.

A back line of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci became one of the stingiest in Europe and dominated in Italy.

Chelsea started this campaign with just one clean sheet in its opening six games, culminating in a 3-0 humiliation against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Those half dozen matches were played with four defenders -- then came the switch.

Conte's decision to revert back to his preferred three-man defense has worked wonders, with The Blues now winning six consecutive Premier League games and keeping six clean sheets in the process.

