Sarkozy out of France's Republican presidential race

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy came in third, which ended a political comeback attempt

(CNN) France's first Republican presidential primary has ended in a surprising runoff between two former prime ministers and halted a political comeback by former President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Sarkozy came in third in the field of seven vying for the nomination for France's center-right party.

The shock winner was Francois Fillon, who staged a remarkable late surge to win the vote.

He'll contest Alain Juppe in a second-round vote for the party's nomination on November 27.

It's assumed the winner will be the one to contest the leader of the far-right National Front, Marine Le Pen, for the presidency.

