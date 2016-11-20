France's Republican presidential race in runoff

Story highlights Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe are in a runoff for the presidential nomination of the Republican party

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy came in third, which ended a political comeback attempt.

(CNN) France's first Republican presidential primary ended in a runoff between two former prime ministers and halted a political comeback attempt by former President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Sarkozy came in third in the field of seven vying for the nomination for France's conservative party.

Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe will face off in a runoff on November 27.

With more than three-quarters of polling places reporting, Fillon had around 44% of the vote followed by Juppe with about 28%.

Sarkozy brought in 20% and said in a concession tweet, "I wish the best for my country and for the one who will have to lead the France that I love -- NS"

Je souhaite le meilleur pour mon pays et pour celui qui aura à conduire la France que j'aime tant - NS pic.twitter.com/xNYy61YUVV — Nicolas Sarkozy (@NicolasSarkozy) November 20, 2016

