France's Republican presidential race in runoff

- Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe are in a runoff for the presidential nomination of the Republican party
- Former President Nicolas Sarkozy came in third, which ended a political comeback attempt.
(CNN)France's first Republican presidential primary ended in a runoff between two former prime ministers and halted a political comeback attempt by former President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Sarkozy came in third in the field of seven vying for the nomination for France's conservative party.
Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe will face off in a runoff on November 27.
With more than three-quarters of polling places reporting, Fillon had around 44% of the vote followed by Juppe with about 28%.
Sarkozy brought in 20% and said in a concession tweet, "I wish the best for my country and for the one who will have to lead the France that I love -- NS"
In a concession speech, Sarkozy said he will support the 62-year-old Fillon in the runoff. Fillon is seen as a centrist and served as prime minister during Sarkozy's presidency.
Alain Juppe, 71, is considered a moderate and was prime minister under President Jacques Chirac.
Because of the unpopularity of President Francois Hollande's socialist party, the Republican nominee will likely face far-right party leader Marine Le Pen in the final round of the presidential race in May.