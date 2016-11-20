Alec Baldwin returns as Trump on 'SNL'

(CNN)Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" to portray President-elect Donald Trump for the first time since the election.
Baldwin opened this weekend's episode of the longtime NBC variety show as Trump, who was busy taking meetings with a range of people, including 'SNL' alum Jason Sudeikis' as Mitt Romney.
"This isn't going to work, is it?" Sudeikis as Romney said while the two shook hands for an uncomfortably long time.
"I don't think so," Baldwin as Trump responded.
Kate McKinnon, who plays Hillary Clinton on the show, also appeared in the sketch as Trump campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway.
"Kellyanne, can I just say something? I just want to thank you for all you've done. I wouldn't be president without you," Baldwin as the President-elect said.
"I think about that everyday," said McKinnon's downtrodden Conway.
The cold open sketch also showed Baldwin's Trump while he Googled "What is ISIS?" -- and had an epiphany about the scope of his promised wall across the Mexican border.
"2,000 *American* miles?" said Baldwin's panicked Trump. "Oh god. Don't worry, Donald, Hillary is still ahead in the polls."
Trump also met with Mike Pence, as played by Beck Bennett.
"Heard you went to see 'Hamilton.' How was that?" Trump asked.
"It was good. I got a free lecture," Pence responded.
On Friday night, the Vice President-elect's appearance at the hit Broadway musical made news after Pence was reportedly booed and the cast read a statement to him at the close of the show.
The "SNL" sketch ended with Trump getting some relief about his future as president.
"Mike, you're going to do everything, right?" the President-elect asked his running mate.
"Yes, sir," Bennett's Pence said before opening the show with its famous line, "Live from New York... It's Saturday night!"