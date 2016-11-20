(CNN) Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" to portray President-elect Donald Trump for the first time since the election.

Baldwin opened this weekend's episode of the longtime NBC variety show as Trump, who was busy taking meetings with a range of people, including 'SNL' alum Jason Sudeikis' as Mitt Romney.

"This isn't going to work, is it?" Sudeikis as Romney said while the two shook hands for an uncomfortably long time.

"I don't think so," Baldwin as Trump responded.

Kate McKinnon, who plays Hillary Clinton on the show, also appeared in the sketch as Trump campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway.

