Story highlights The Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra has brought together about 70 Syrian musicians living in Europe

The group incorporates traditional Syrian instruments, and promotes composers from their homeland

Founder Raed Jazbeh calls it a "cultural ministry" for Syrians in Europe

(CNN) "Today it's raining, last week we had summer, and this week we have winter. So in two weeks we've had two different seasons."

For most people in Europe the weather is simply small talk. For Raed Jazbeh the seasons are a cause of genuine bemusement. The weather in Germany, after all, is a far cry from the distinct seasons in his native Syria.

Jazbeh is the founder of the Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra -- a musical ensemble composed entirely of Syrians, many of whom are refugees who have fled the country's bloody war.

With a 170-year-old double bass that's been loaned to him by his side, Jazbeh is on his way to a final rehearsal for a concert taking place later that night when CNN meets him.

The performance in Berlin will be by the Damascus String Quintet, a breakaway group that represents the orchestra on occasion.

