Favelagrafia: Residents of Rio's favelas reveal the photographic truth about their communities

By Karla Pequenino, CNN

Updated 12:24 AM ET, Mon November 21, 2016

Cinema student Saulo Nicolai photographed the Paredes slum. He wanted to show how talented people in Rio truly are.

"Every photograph still carries a piece of me, but I feel like I represented my neighborhood well, and that the slum's identity has been registered and presented to the world," Saulo told CNN.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Talented people" by Saulo Nicolai, PrazeresCinema student Saulo Nicolai photographed the Paredes slum. He wanted to show how talented people in Rio truly are.

"Every photograph still carries a piece of me, but I feel like I represented my neighborhood well, and that the slum's identity has been registered and presented to the world," Saulo told CNN.
Almost a quarter of Rio de Janeiro's population live in slums, or favelas. By arming nine local residents with camera-phones, Favelagrafia hopes to change people's perspective of what it's like to live in the slums.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Looking at the future" by Saulo Nicolai, PrazeresAlmost a quarter of Rio de Janeiro's population live in slums, or favelas. By arming nine local residents with camera-phones, Favelagrafia hopes to change people's perspective of what it's like to live in the slums.
Elana Paulino's first experience with photography started with the Favelagrafia project. Now, she can't believe how much attention she's getting.

"One of my favorite photos is of the little puppy, Mel. People always delight with it," Paulino told CNN.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Mel" by Elana Paulino, Santa MartaElana Paulino's first experience with photography started with the Favelagrafia project. Now, she can't believe how much attention she's getting.

"One of my favorite photos is of the little puppy, Mel. People always delight with it," Paulino told CNN.
Paulino is a mother of four, a radiography student and a funicular operator. She loved participating in the project.

"The important thing about these photos is that it forces the outside to look at the favelas outside of violence and newspaper headlines," said Paulino.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Drying clothes" by Elana Paulino, Santa MartaPaulino is a mother of four, a radiography student and a funicular operator. She loved participating in the project.

"The important thing about these photos is that it forces the outside to look at the favelas outside of violence and newspaper headlines," said Paulino.
Part-time photographer Anderson Valentim is better known in Borel as a music teacher. Through his lessons he comes across plenty of talented young Brazilians who are often dismissed as criminals and delinquents. He wanted to change the narrative."I like to tell stories with my pictures. This project changes the way that our slums are seen from the outside," Valentim told CNN.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Music not war" by Anderson Valentim, BorelPart-time photographer Anderson Valentim is better known in Borel as a music teacher. Through his lessons he comes across plenty of talented young Brazilians who are often dismissed as criminals and delinquents. He wanted to change the narrative."I like to tell stories with my pictures. This project changes the way that our slums are seen from the outside," Valentim told CNN.
Valentim told CNN the project has also changed how residents look at themselves.

"We are showing the beauty and the potential of the slums. Even with the big social and economic difficulties (they face) most citizens work, study and make a respectable living," Valentim told CNN.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Favelagrafia" by Anderson Valentim, BorelValentim told CNN the project has also changed how residents look at themselves.

"We are showing the beauty and the potential of the slums. Even with the big social and economic difficulties (they face) most citizens work, study and make a respectable living," Valentim told CNN.
Josiane Santana lives in one of Rio's most dangerous slums, according to the media. But as a journalism student she wanted to show the other side of the story.

"I don't want people to look at my neighborhood like that. Complexo da Alemao is a beautiful place. There are powerful young people that do wonderful work here. In my pictures you can see children, diverse architecture, colorful alleys. You can see talent," she told CNN.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Another perspective" by Josiane Santana, Complexo do AlemaoJosiane Santana lives in one of Rio's most dangerous slums, according to the media. But as a journalism student she wanted to show the other side of the story.

"I don't want people to look at my neighborhood like that. Complexo da Alemao is a beautiful place. There are powerful young people that do wonderful work here. In my pictures you can see children, diverse architecture, colorful alleys. You can see talent," she told CNN.
Santana wanted to capture the everyday moments and color in the walls of Complexo do Alemao. She hopes her home can be seen as something more than a dangerous place.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Relaxing" by Josiane Santana, Complexo do AlemaoSantana wanted to capture the everyday moments and color in the walls of Complexo do Alemao. She hopes her home can be seen as something more than a dangerous place.
Rafael Gomes, in Rocinha, was surprised by how much residents enjoyed being photographed.

"They liked seeing themselves in the pictures. The importance of these pictures is showing that there is much more art in slums than one might think. It is very powerful to be able to immortalize moments from everyday life," Gomes told CNN.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Another doorway" by Rafael Gomes, RocinhaRafael Gomes, in Rocinha, was surprised by how much residents enjoyed being photographed.

"They liked seeing themselves in the pictures. The importance of these pictures is showing that there is much more art in slums than one might think. It is very powerful to be able to immortalize moments from everyday life," Gomes told CNN.
Jessica Higino, 23, who lives in Mineira, is one of the youngest photographers in the project.

"My pictures are some of the colder, gloomier ones in the collection because I wanted to show the wasted potential of the slums so that people can help stimulate these places and their culture," Higino told CNN.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Wasted potential" by Jessica Higino, MineiraJessica Higino, 23, who lives in Mineira, is one of the youngest photographers in the project.

"My pictures are some of the colder, gloomier ones in the collection because I wanted to show the wasted potential of the slums so that people can help stimulate these places and their culture," Higino told CNN.
Higino said she tried to capture every element of her slum, from the cold buildings to the children playing through the alleys.

"I show a bit of everything with my photos. I did not want to hide anything because I wanted people to really learn about my community," she said.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Children in alleys" by Jessica Higino, MineiraHigino said she tried to capture every element of her slum, from the cold buildings to the children playing through the alleys.

"I show a bit of everything with my photos. I did not want to hide anything because I wanted people to really learn about my community," she said.
For Andre Havt, the art director behind the Favelagrafia project, the main objective is showing that people who live in Rio's slums are just like everyone else.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Running" by Joyce Marques, ProvidenciaFor Andre Havt, the art director behind the Favelagrafia project, the main objective is showing that people who live in Rio's slums are just like everyone else.
Photographer Magno Neves was in charge of portraying the new reality in Cantagalo. The slum was dominated by violent drug gangs until just a couple of years ago.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Brazil" by Magno Neves, CantagaloPhotographer Magno Neves was in charge of portraying the new reality in Cantagalo. The slum was dominated by violent drug gangs until just a couple of years ago.
The pictures have a bit of everything, even humor. Magno Neves said he could not help snapping a photo of a rooster while portraying his home -- Cantagalo is Portuguese for "Rooster's Crow."
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"Roosters" by Magno Neves, CantagaloThe pictures have a bit of everything, even humor. Magno Neves said he could not help snapping a photo of a rooster while portraying his home -- Cantagalo is Portuguese for "Rooster's Crow."
Favelagrafia gives an honest overview of Rio's favelas, according to its residents.
Photos: Favelagrafia: Rio's slums from within
"From above" by Saulo Nicolai, PrazeresFavelagrafia gives an honest overview of Rio's favelas, according to its residents.
(CNN)Poverty, crime and danger are common words used to describe Rio de Janeiro's hilltop slums, known as favelas.

Both hated and romanticized by the media, their story has most often been written from the outside.
    But now the residents of the slums that punctuate Brazil's second largest city are fighting to recapture the narrative and make it their own.
    Their weapon of choice? The camera-phone.
    In a project dubbed Favelagrafia (Portuguese for slum photography), nine photographers -- amateur and professional -- from Rio's favelas were chosen to capture what everyday life really looks like.
    Favelagrafia invites viewers inside Rio's slums
    Art director, Andre Havt and designer Karina Abicalil are the minds behind the project.
    "Rio de Janeiro has more than 22% of its population living in slums, but those residents are integrated into the city. They work and study outside of their neighborhoods, but people outside know little about them. There is an invisible wall that separates the realities," Havt told CNN.
    Saulo wanted to capture the talent within his neighborhood's walls
    For him, the photos break down those barriers.
    "There are elements of discomfort, beauty, provocation and irony, but most of all there is truth. Using residents' camera phones also made people more comfortable. They're less invasive than big cameras," he added.
    The collection, supported by Rio de Janeiro's Culture Department, has been so successful that several pictures were chosen to be displayed at the city's Museum of Modern Art (MAM) until December.
    Using iphones, which most residents had, was less invasive than big cameras
    Havt told CNN the project's popularity has forced him to rethink his own prejudices.
    "When meeting Elana Paulina, the photographer of the Santa Marta Slum, I thought, 'how can a driver of a funicular at a slum become a photographer?' Well, she can and her photographs are in the museum with all the others."
    Below, CNN spoke with some of Favelagrafia's photographers.

    Elana Paulino, Santa Marta

    When not driving passengers, Elana Paulino, 34, is raising her four children while she completes a degree in radiology.
    "I have lived in Santa Marta since I was born," she told CNN. "I loved participating in this project. The important thing with these pictures is that they show a different side of people who live in slums: we are just like everyone else."
    Paulino wanted to show how normal life in a slum is. She captured everything from laughing children, sunny days, and lazy pets
    Paulino wanted to show how normal life in a slum is. She captured everything from laughing children, sunny days, and lazy pets

    Anderson Valentim, Borel

    One of the most popular photos shared on social media comes from Anderson Boren, a music teacher who has been living in the Borel favela for 34 years.
    Through his music lessons he comes across many talented young Brazilians who are often dismissed as criminals and delinquents.
    In Valentim's picture, weapons, commonly associated with Rio's youth, are replaced by instruments.
    "This project changes the way that our slums are seen from the outside. Even with the big social and economic difficulties (they face), most citizens work, study and make a respectable living. But not even 10% of that is reported in newspapers," said Valentim. "Our fight is to get that message out there."

    Jessica Higino, Mineira

    At only 23-years-old, Jessica Higino is one of the youngest Favelagrafia photographers. She told CNN her photos don't hide anything.
    Higino captures the "wasted potential" of Rio's favelas
    "Every photographer has a different style. My pictures are some of the colder, gloomier ones in the collection because I wanted to show the wasted potential of the slums so that people want to stimulate these places and their culture," Higino told CNN.
    "At the same time, I show children playing football and rushing through the alleys all day. I show a bit of everything with my photos because I want people to learn everything about my community," she added.
    Higino says she did not hide anything in her photos.

    Josiane Santana, Complexo do Alemao

    Josiane Santana, 29, lives in one of Rio's largest slums and also wanted to use photography to demystify how her neighborhood is seen.
    "I'm from Complexo do Alemao which is seen as one of the most dangerous places in Rio de Janeiro, but I don't want people to look at it like that," she told CNN.
    A journalism student, Santana said she wanted to show the vibrant and bright side of her home that rarely gets showcased in the media.
    Josiane Santana wants to show the art etched in every corner of Complexo do Alemao.
    Josiane Santana wants to show the art etched in every corner of Complexo do Alemao.
    "Complexo da Alemao is a beautiful place. There are powerful young people that do wonderful work here. In my pictures you can see children, diverse architecture, colorful alleys. You can see talent," she said.

    The final message? An invitation to the slums

    For the project's art director, Andre Havt, the success shows how photography can change stories, people and prejudices.
    Favelagrafia gives an honest overview of Rio's favelas, according to its residents
    "We invite everyone to enter these slums and let their art transform you," Havt told CNN. "In Favelagrafia, photography swaps guns for musical instruments and transforms chaos and stereotypes into beauty."