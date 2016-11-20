Breaking News

Do these village homes have the best view in China?

By Kate Springer and Serenitie Wang, CNN

Updated 9:39 PM ET, Sun November 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Stone Forest was originally an abandoned three-room hut. It has since been transformed into a romantic getaway complete with an outdoor shower, private courtyard, stained glass panels, and an outdoor terrace with views of the Great Wall.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Stone Forest, Beigou VillageStone Forest was originally an abandoned three-room hut. It has since been transformed into a romantic getaway complete with an outdoor shower, private courtyard, stained glass panels, and an outdoor terrace with views of the Great Wall.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Grandma&#39;s Place was once the property of a Qing Dynasty official. The house and grounds have been updated for the urban set with modern comforts, quiet courtyards, a sunny terrace, and salvaged wood beams.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Grandma's Place, Beigou VillageGrandma's Place was once the property of a Qing Dynasty official. The house and grounds have been updated for the urban set with modern comforts, quiet courtyards, a sunny terrace, and salvaged wood beams.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Designed by Jim Spear, Apricot Lane retains the original building&#39;s character, but has been updated with large windows, new masonry and an open floor plan.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Apricot Lane, BeijingDesigned by Jim Spear, Apricot Lane retains the original building's character, but has been updated with large windows, new masonry and an open floor plan.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
For the Apricot Lane residence, Jim Spear designed a courtyard with manicured gardens, outdoor seating and a sense of privacy.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Apricot Lane, BeijingFor the Apricot Lane residence, Jim Spear designed a courtyard with manicured gardens, outdoor seating and a sense of privacy.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
One of the largest projects that Spear has worked on, Eagle&#39;s Rest 2 spans a massive plot of land, privately tucked away in the mountain side below The Great Wall.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Eagle's Rest 2, BeijingOne of the largest projects that Spear has worked on, Eagle's Rest 2 spans a massive plot of land, privately tucked away in the mountain side below The Great Wall.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
One of the first projects in Beigou Village by Jim Spear and wife Liang Tang, Brickyard Retreat started as a community project that aimed to elevate the local economy with new jobs and opportunities.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Brickyard Retreat, Mutianyu One of the first projects in Beigou Village by Jim Spear and wife Liang Tang, Brickyard Retreat started as a community project that aimed to elevate the local economy with new jobs and opportunities.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Brickyard Retreat was once an abandoned tile factory. To preserve the history, all the buildings were kept in tact, but given modern amenities. Each room at the boutique hotel features energy-efficient lighting, hand-crafted furniture, and floor-to-ceiling windows to showcase the Great Wall.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Brickyard Retreat, Mutianyu Brickyard Retreat was once an abandoned tile factory. To preserve the history, all the buildings were kept in tact, but given modern amenities. Each room at the boutique hotel features energy-efficient lighting, hand-crafted furniture, and floor-to-ceiling windows to showcase the Great Wall.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Spear works with local villagers to lease out their homes and provide jobs to the community.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Village Home, Beigou VillageSpear works with local villagers to lease out their homes and provide jobs to the community.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Many of the original homes have been left in a state of disrepair, due to long-term poverty in the village.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Village Home, Beigou VillageMany of the original homes have been left in a state of disrepair, due to long-term poverty in the village.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
The traditional village homes are typically made of wood and masonry, with latticed windows that face the south in order to insulate the home in the winter. When renovating, Spear tends to open up the northern side of the houses to provide views of the Great Wall.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Village Home, Beigou VillageThe traditional village homes are typically made of wood and masonry, with latticed windows that face the south in order to insulate the home in the winter. When renovating, Spear tends to open up the northern side of the houses to provide views of the Great Wall.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
A new tourism project, Dashiyao Resort and Inn is a collective investment with the residents of six abandoned mountain villages, who own shares in the resort.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Dashiyao Resort & Inn, YanqingA new tourism project, Dashiyao Resort and Inn is a collective investment with the residents of six abandoned mountain villages, who own shares in the resort.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Opening in spring 2017, Dashiyao Resort and Inn comprises 23 rooms and two villas, which will showcase mountain views.
Photos: Life by The Great Wall
Dashiyao Resort & Inn, YanqingOpening in spring 2017, Dashiyao Resort and Inn comprises 23 rooms and two villas, which will showcase mountain views.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
Beijing houses with great wall 2Beijing houses with great wallBeijing Luxury apartment Apricot Lane 2Beijing luxury apartment Apricot Lane 3Beijing Luxury apartment eagle&#39;s rest Beijing Luxury apartment brickyard 4Beijing Luxury apartment brickyard 1Beijing home before renovation 2Beijing home before renovation 3Beijing home before renovation 1Beijing Luxury apartment dashiyao 3Beijing Luxury apartment dashiyao 5

Story highlights

  • Villagers living by The Great Wall of China are generating new income by leasing out unused houses.
  • Architect and designer Jim Spear is transforming Chinese village homes into luxury private residences.
  • The renovated village houses showcase views of the Great Wall with floor-to-ceiling windows.

(CNN)In the 1990s, life in Beigou Village was difficult. There was no running water or infrastructure, and very limited job opportunities.

But over the past 20 years, the small village has seen a dramatic evolution.
    The key to its success has been its location: Beigou lies in the shadow of The Great Wall of China -- one of the world's most-visited tourist destinations, drawing more than 24 million visitors in 2009, according to a report by the Global Heritage Fund.
    Self-taught architectural designer Jim Spear and his wife Tang Liang, after visiting on vacation, saw what the Beigou villagers didn't: the value of their prime real estate.
    With help from the local government, the duo set out to increase tourism and strengthen the local economy with a series of architectural projects.
    Brickyard Retreat in Beigou Village, near Mutianyu, was one of Spear Design&#39;s first projects.
    Brickyard Retreat in Beigou Village, near Mutianyu, was one of Spear Design's first projects.
    Read More
    "People didn't really know they had some valuable real estate at first," says Spear. "I was the first guy to kind of 'eat the crab', as the Chinese say. But, believe me, they caught on pretty fast."
    One of Spear's most successful projects was to transform an abandoned tile factory into Brickyard Retreat -- a boutique hotel that hires 80% of its employees from the surrounding villages.
    Why traditional-looking homes are now popular among elite Chinese
    Several similar projects have followed, with the award-winning designers focusing on transforming rundown properties into private residences and helping villagers lease their homes to tourists.
    Over the past two decades, Spear Designs has completed more than 30 weekend rural residences in and around Beijing.

    The best views in China

    While working and living in Beijing in the 1990s, Spear and Liang decided to renovate a village home in Mutianyu, about 50 miles (80km) north of the capital, as a weekend getaway.
    The area is home to clean air, easy access to hiking trails and, of course, has a front-row seat to the Great Wall.
    In 2005, the couple moved there full-time.
    Can &#39;fast-forward&#39; China safeguard its past?
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Great Wall stretches from Hebei province in the east to Gansu province to the west, and stretches over 220,000 kilometers. This photo shows a section of the wall near the border of Liaoning and Hebei province that was repaired in 2014. Great Wall of China Society deputy director Dong Yaohui said the repair was done &quot;very badly&quot;
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    China's ancient cultural sites under threatThe Great Wall stretches from Hebei province in the east to Gansu province to the west, and stretches over 220,000 kilometers. This photo shows a section of the wall near the border of Liaoning and Hebei province that was repaired in 2014. Great Wall of China Society deputy director Dong Yaohui said the repair was done "very badly"
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Tulou structures have existed for over 2,000 years. They were built by Hakka people. 46 Tulou structures, located in Fujian, are UNESCO world heritage sites.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Fujian TulouTulou structures have existed for over 2,000 years. They were built by Hakka people. 46 Tulou structures, located in Fujian, are UNESCO world heritage sites.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    The Cheng Kan Village is a historic village located in Anhui, a province in southern China. The village was built during the Ming Dynasty. This is one of the best examples of how villages and cities were planned. This one follows an eight diagram layout -- a Taoist concept embodying yin and yang.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Cheng Kan VillageThe Cheng Kan Village is a historic village located in Anhui, a province in southern China. The village was built during the Ming Dynasty. This is one of the best examples of how villages and cities were planned. This one follows an eight diagram layout -- a Taoist concept embodying yin and yang.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    The Dazu District is located in Chongqing. The Dazu Rock Carvings, which date back to the 9th century, are designated as a UNESCO heritage site. The artwork shows a fusion of Buddhist, Taoist and Confucian beliefs.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Dazu Rock CarvingsThe Dazu District is located in Chongqing. The Dazu Rock Carvings, which date back to the 9th century, are designated as a UNESCO heritage site. The artwork shows a fusion of Buddhist, Taoist and Confucian beliefs.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    One of the minorities that is known to reside in the Guizhou area is the Dong ethnic group. Many Dong women in the village prefer to wear traditional dress, pictured above.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Guizhou VillagesOne of the minorities that is known to reside in the Guizhou area is the Dong ethnic group. Many Dong women in the village prefer to wear traditional dress, pictured above.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Pingyao, located in Shanxi province, is a traditional Han Chinese city that was established in the 14th century. It was considered to be the financial center of China from the 19th to early 20th century.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Ancient City of Ping YaoPingyao, located in Shanxi province, is a traditional Han Chinese city that was established in the 14th century. It was considered to be the financial center of China from the 19th to early 20th century.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    The Lion Grove Garden, located in Suzhou, was first built during the Yuan Dynasty in 1342. The garden was once home to the famed Chinese-American architect, I.M. Pei, and was repurchased by the family in the 1980s. Pei cites the Lion Grove Garden as a prominent influence in his work.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Lion Grove GardenThe Lion Grove Garden, located in Suzhou, was first built during the Yuan Dynasty in 1342. The garden was once home to the famed Chinese-American architect, I.M. Pei, and was repurchased by the family in the 1980s. Pei cites the Lion Grove Garden as a prominent influence in his work.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    The Mogao Grottoes are located in the Gansu province in northwest China. The site was first constructed in 166 AD features Buddhist art from the 4th to 14th century.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Mogao GrottoesThe Mogao Grottoes are located in the Gansu province in northwest China. The site was first constructed in 166 AD features Buddhist art from the 4th to 14th century.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    The Mogao Grottoes is hailed for its architecture, but also features caves, wall paintings, sculptures and cultural relics. Conservation plans for the Mogao Grottoes is currently in the works to fight against deterioration factors, such as increased tourism and climate change.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Mogao GrottoesThe Mogao Grottoes is hailed for its architecture, but also features caves, wall paintings, sculptures and cultural relics. Conservation plans for the Mogao Grottoes is currently in the works to fight against deterioration factors, such as increased tourism and climate change.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    The Purple Cloud Temple is located in the Wudang Mountains, a Taoist temple in Hubei province. Buildings here date back to the 7th century.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Purple Cloud TempleThe Purple Cloud Temple is located in the Wudang Mountains, a Taoist temple in Hubei province. Buildings here date back to the 7th century.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    The Longmen Grottoes are located in Hunan province. The grottoes contain a large collection of Chinese art from the Northern Wei and Tang Dynasties and are all devoted to Buddhism. The Longmen Grottoes are currently protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Longmen GrottoesThe Longmen Grottoes are located in Hunan province. The grottoes contain a large collection of Chinese art from the Northern Wei and Tang Dynasties and are all devoted to Buddhism. The Longmen Grottoes are currently protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Beijing&#39;s Summer Palace was first built in 1750. Although it was significantly destroyed in 1860, as a result of the Opium War and the Boxer Rebellion in 1900, it has since been restored and open to the public since 1924.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Summer PalaceBeijing's Summer Palace was first built in 1750. Although it was significantly destroyed in 1860, as a result of the Opium War and the Boxer Rebellion in 1900, it has since been restored and open to the public since 1924.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Guizhou, located in southwest China, is home to several villages housing ethnic minorities in China. The Dali Dong village in Guizhou, will be one of the pilot project sites for the Global Heritage Fund. The Global Heritage Fund is trying to help preserve the architecture and culture of Guizhou&#39;s minority villages.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Guizhou VillagesGuizhou, located in southwest China, is home to several villages housing ethnic minorities in China. The Dali Dong village in Guizhou, will be one of the pilot project sites for the Global Heritage Fund. The Global Heritage Fund is trying to help preserve the architecture and culture of Guizhou's minority villages.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    The Great Wall was initially build as a military defense system against invasions from the north. Construction of the wall began in the 3rd century BC to the 17th century AD.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    The Great WallThe Great Wall was initially build as a military defense system against invasions from the north. Construction of the wall began in the 3rd century BC to the 17th century AD.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    The Ming Tombs are located just outside of Beijing, and currently serve as the burial ground for 13 emperors. The Ming Tomb complex is over 15 square miles wide.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Ming TombsThe Ming Tombs are located just outside of Beijing, and currently serve as the burial ground for 13 emperors. The Ming Tomb complex is over 15 square miles wide.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    The layout of the tombs have been chosen due to their auspicious locations, and are laid out according to Chinese hierarchical rules, as well as to accommodate for the spirits of the dead.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Ming TombsThe layout of the tombs have been chosen due to their auspicious locations, and are laid out according to Chinese hierarchical rules, as well as to accommodate for the spirits of the dead.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    The Forbidden City served as home for the Chinese government, for over five centuries. It was the residence to emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties from the 15th to 20th century.
    Photos: Can 'fast-forward' China safeguard its past?
    Forbidden CityThe Forbidden City served as home for the Chinese government, for over five centuries. It was the residence to emperors of the Ming and Qing dynasties from the 15th to 20th century.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    04 china great wall repair cement05.China heritage sites.Tulou02.China heritage sites.ani-ancient-village03.China heritage sites.dazu-rock-carvingsChina rural life chillischian heritage Shanxi Province04.China heritage sites.Suzhou-gardenschina heriage Dunhuang Caveschina heriage Dunhuang Caves 206.China heritage sites.wudang-ancient-building07.China heritage sites.Longmen Grottoes08.China heritage sites.Summer palaceChina rural life widechian heritage great wall 1china heriage ming tombschian heritage ming tombschina heritage forbidden city 1
    Theirs was an unusual decision: the villages in this area were on a downward spiral, battling a declining population caused by both China's one-child policy and urbanization, as locals moved out to cities to find work.
    "The economy was very bad 20 to 30 years ago," says Wang Quan, party secretary of Beigou Village. "The only income source was a fruit plantation."
    After a nudge from the then town mayor, Spear embarked on a mission to buoy the economy and accelerate tourism through sustainable ventures, including Brickyard Retreat and several standalone rental homes.
    In 2006, they began investing in properties in the nearby Beigou Village.

    New opportunities in rural China

    "Over the past 10 years, the Brickyard project has brought us a lot of financial support," says Wang. "It has brought us cash, jobs and tourists."
    In addition, as tourism in the area has increased, many villagers have been able to lease out unused homes to make extra income.
    "There's a whole movement in China for countryside houses and hotels," says Spear. "People are cooped up in hives in the city. They want good, clean food and fresh air -- there's this idealized notion of the simple, good, country life."
    In accordance with Chinese property law, villagers can not sell the land their property sits on outright, but they can lease the right to use the house and the plot it sits on. Most leases run for 40 years.
    Spear Designs&#39; Apricot Lane features an open design, exposed brick and pops of color.
    Spear Designs' Apricot Lane features an open design, exposed brick and pops of color.
    "The first few houses about 10 years ago were quite inexpensive because there was not yet demand," says Spear.
    "Now the demand has ballooned and the local people (have enough money that they) don't have to lease their houses, and they are willing to wait for a better deal."
    A four-room, unimproved house today costs roughly $150,000 for a 40-year lease, up from $3,000 two decades ago.
    Meanwhile, Spear's designs have sold to both Chinese and foreign clients from anywhere between $300,000 and $3 million -- that includes the renovation and construction plans, as well as legal assistance to secure a 40-year lease.
    As most of the renovated properties serve as holiday homes, the makeup of permanent residents in the village has changed minimally over the past couple of decades.
    Spear estimates that across the four contiguous villages that make up the Great Wall International Cultural Village -- Tianxianyu, Beigou, Xinying and Mutianyu -- roughly 10% of homes have been leased to outsiders.

    Old roots, new leaves

    For Spear a sustainable approach to construction has always been essential. 
    From the outset, he chose to work with locally available materials, such as local rocks, granite, slate paving, and local fruitwood -- all assembled by local stonemasons and carpenters.
    And whenever possible, he installs eco-friendly features such as LED lighting and energy-efficient air-conditioning.
    But he also made one dramatic departure from tradition.
    Windows on traditional village homes always face the south, in order to insulate against northerly winter winds.
    By adding windows to the north side, Spear opened up each home to unparalleled views of the Great Wall.
    The views alone have been enough to attract attention from prospective homeowners, but Spear's minimalist style and contextual touch also lend to the appeal.
    Spear Designs&#39; Dashiyao Resort is a community-owned project that will open in spring 2017.
    Spear Designs' Dashiyao Resort is a community-owned project that will open in spring 2017.
    Many traditional village homes have simple structures but good bones -- tiled roofs, latticed windows, big wood ceiling beams, and original masonry that Spear can often salvage.
    "Every house that I design respects the old house that was first there," says Spear.
    "I believe in design that speak to the existing community -- you don't want to overpower the area."
    "I like to make sure there's light coming into the room from more than one side," says Spear. "For instance, I often punch in little windows for surprise views."

    Romantic getaway

    One of Spear's designs, Stone Forest, was originally an abandoned three-room house. It has since been transformed in 2009 into a romantic getaway, complete with an outdoor shower, private courtyard, stained glass panels, and a terrace offering wrap-around views of the Great Wall.
    Move over Sydney -- the Harbin Opera House is a work of art
    Harbin Opera House: Is this the most beautiful building in China?
    This year, Spear has scaled up his services with his biggest project yet: The Dashiyao Inn. The project's first of five phases will open in spring 2017.
    It is a collective investment by Jingxibei Real Estate Development Company and former residents of six abandoned mountain villages, who will all own shares in the 23-room, two-villa hotel. 
    "The residents feel a sense of ownership of their original homes, which is on communal land that's owned by the village," says Spear.
    "If the resort makes money, they make money. They also benefit from reliable incomes and new jobs. There's training for hospitality, housekeeping, guards, landscaping, servers, and cooks, managers -- alternatives to agriculture and government work."