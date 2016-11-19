Story highlights Air ambulance company says it is "devastated by this event"

No details available about circumstances surrounding crash

(CNN) Four people were killed when an air ambulance crashed Friday evening in Elko, Nevada, a statement from the plane's owners said.

Air ambulance company American Medflight released a statement about the crash late Friday.

American Medflight "has confirmed the loss of three crew members and a patient in an air medical aircraft accident this evening," the statement said.

"We are devastated by this event and wish we had answers to the many questions being asked at this time. We are cooperating fully with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration as they investigate the accident."

No details about the crash or the crew members and patient who were aboard the aircraft were immediately available.

