In transition: President-elect Trump
"60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews President-elect Donald Trump and his family, shown here from left: Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump. The sit-down interview at his Manhattan home, conducted Friday, November 11, was Donald Trump's first post-election TV interview.
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10, in Washington.
House Speaker Paul Ryan listens to US President-elect Donald Trump speak to the press at the US Capitol in Washington on November 10.
Trump walks with his wife, Melania, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right, after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
Republican President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as Vice President-elect Mike Pence looks on during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early hours of Wednesday, November 9, in New York.