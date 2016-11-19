In transition: President-elect Trump

Breaking News

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, President-elect Donald Trump and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney leave the clubhouse after their meeting at Trump International Golf Club, Saturday, November 19, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/19/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-secretary-of-state/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his transition team&lt;/a&gt; are in the process of filling cabinet and other high-level positions for the new administration.
&quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews President-elect Donald Trump and his family, shown here from left: Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump. The sit-down interview at his Manhattan home, conducted Friday, November 11, was Donald Trump&#39;s first post-election TV interview.
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10, in Washington.
House Speaker Paul Ryan listens to US President-elect Donald Trump speak to the press at the US Capitol in Washington on November 10.
Trump walks with his wife, Melania, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right, after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
President Barack Obama shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, November 10, in Washington.
Republican President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as Vice President-elect Mike Pence looks on during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early hours of Wednesday, November 9, in New York.
