ATP Finals: Murray reaches final after record-breaking encounter

Story highlights
- Murray beats Milos Raonic to reach ATP Finals decider
- Comes back from a set down in tournament's longest ever three-set match
- Will meet Novak Djokovic or Kei Nishikori, who play other semifinal at 20:00 GMT
London (CNN)Never in history has the final match of the season determined the year-end world No. 1.
That could all be about to change after Andy Murray came back to defeat Milos Raonic in a marathon encounter at London's 02 Arena (5-7 7-6 7-6), advancing to the ATP Finals decider for the first time in his career.
After the longest three set match in tournament history (3h, 38m), the Brit's destiny remains firmly in his own hands, and though at times it wasn't pretty, it was the sort of gritty victory Murray has become known for.
"This was the best match I've ever competed in," an utterly drained Raonic told reporters. "A lot of things were difficult today, but mentally I'm proud of the way I finished. I have to be..."
He had chances. The big-serving Canadian undeniably had the better of the first set, exploiting the noticeable fatigue of his opponent after an extra day's rest.
Murray lost concentration after a time violation warning from umpire Damien Dumusois at four games apiece and, while there may have been no verbal tirade in the vein of Novak Djokovic, he delivered his first and second double faults of the match to hand Raonic the advantage.
In truth, the world No. 5 had been wasteful on the Murray serve -- seizing just two of seven break point opportunities -- but his profligacy initially went unpunished. With a place in the final in sight, Raonic had his first set against Murray since June 19 -- exactly five months ago.
But just as that day Murray rallied to win the Queen's club title, he was able to draw from his deepest reserves once again here.
As if remembering what was at stake -- he could become just the 17th man since modern records began (1973) to end the year No. 1 -- Murray returned for the second set reinvigorated.
He had beaten Raonic seven times in a row coming into the match -- including at the Wimbledon final -- and after Murray took the second set in a tense tiebreak, the momentum shifted in this grueling encounter.
"He's really stepped up in these moments," Raonic said of his opponent, ruing the opportunities he had missed both here and in Tuesday's defeat to Djokovic.
"I think in both matches I had more break point opportunities, [and] I had more chances... I think they dealt better with the opportunities. They maximized them."
Typically, just under half (48%) of Raonic's first serves have gone unreturned this season; against Murray, one of the game's great defenders, that figure is down at 37%.
And it was his ability to deal with the imperious Raonic serve which ultimately saw him through, with the 29-year-old breaking twice in the final set, and again in the tiebreak.
Both men had match points, typifying the undulating nature of the afternoon -- Murray served for the match twice first before Raonic came roaring back -- but a forehand into the net from the 25-year-old at the death meant it was Murray who prevailed.
"The longer the match went on, the louder the crowd got," reflected Murray. "This is what we play for: matches like this and arenas like this. This is one of hardest matches I've played indoors."
"I didn't expect to play a long one with someone with a serve like Milos. I'm tired. I've played so much tennis over the last few months, [but] I'll give it my best effort -- the best of what I have."
He seals his place in a fifth consecutive final, with either a rematch against group opponent Kei Nishkori or the feted clash against Djokovic up next.
Murray holds a 130-point lead over Djokovic ahead of the Serb's match against Nishikori at 20:00GMT, and will be guaranteed the year-end No. 1 berth should Djokovic exit at the semifinal stage.
"Andy has definitely been the best player in the world for the last six months," said Raonic. "The only thing that's missing is that showdown with Novak."
"If that's the scenario tomorrow, it couldn't be a more ideal one for a person that loves tennis."
More to follow ...