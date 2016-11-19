ATP Finals: Murray reaches final after record-breaking encounter

Story highlights Murray beats Milos Raonic to reach ATP Finals decider

Comes back from a set down in tournament's longest ever three-set match

Will meet Novak Djokovic or Kei Nishikori, who play other semifinal at 20:00 GMT

London (CNN) Never in history has the final match of the season determined the year-end world No. 1.

That could all be about to change after Andy Murray came back to defeat Milos Raonic in a marathon encounter at London's 02 Arena (5-7 7-6 7-6), advancing to the ATP Finals decider for the first time in his career.

After the longest three set match in tournament history (3h, 38m), the Brit's destiny remains firmly in his own hands, and though at times it wasn't pretty, it was the sort of gritty victory Murray has become known for.

"This was the best match I've ever competed in," an utterly drained Raonic told reporters. "A lot of things were difficult today, but mentally I'm proud of the way I finished. I have to be..."

He had chances. The big-serving Canadian undeniably had the better of the first set, exploiting the noticeable fatigue of his opponent after an extra day's rest.

