Autumn internationals: Italy shocks South Africa to write history

Story highlights Italy 20-18 South Africa

Ireland 9-21 New Zealand

England 58-15 Fiji

Wales 33-30 Japan

(CNN) Italy beat South Africa 20-18 in front of a raucous home crowd in Florence to register a first ever win against one of the three Southern Hemisphere giants.

Never before had Italy tasted victory against the Spingboks, New Zealand or Australia but capitalized on a succession of South African errors to grind out a narrow win.

Ranked 13th in the world -- compared to South Africa in fourth -- Italy has been revitalized under new Irish coach Conor O'Shea.

"For us, this is just a start but it's a very good one," the 46-year-old former Harlequins coach said.

Captain Sergio Parisse said he was "extremely proud" of his team, before calling the win the most important in the country's history.