Twitter does not throw away its shot after 'Hamilton' remarks to Pence

Washington (CNN)After the cast of "Hamilton" called on Vice president-elect Mike Pence to help lead an inclusive administration Friday, the Twitterverse soon weighed in, with hashtags #NameAPenceMusical and #BoycottHamilton quickly trending.
"'Annie Keep your Guns' #NameaPenceMusical," tweeted @eLust, drawing political nuance about the Republican Party's stance on gun rights and musical inspiration from"Annie Get Your Gun."
This Twitter user swapped out the word "Miserables" for "deplorables," Hillary Clinton's infamous description of some of Trump's followers, who later co-opted the term during the election.
Other users took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the exchange and called to boycott the show.
But it wasn't long before fans of the show realized that if that were to happen, maybe tickets would be easier to snag.
"You know what? I support #BoycottHamilton. I hope it intensifies -- especially during the first week of March, maybe that Sunday matinee?" comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted.
"For everyone who is going to #BoycottHamilton my family, friends, & I will fall on the sword & take your tickets. #wegotyou," fitness guru Jillian Michaels posted.
Before exiting the theater after seeing the show on Friday evening, the cast called upon Pence to "work on behalf of all of us."
"Vice President-elect Pence, we welcome you and we truly thank you for joining us here at 'Hamilton: An American Musical.' We really do," said Brandon Dixon, the actor who plays Aaron Burr in the musical. "We, sir, we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and work on behalf of all of us. All of us."
President-elect Donald Trump condemned the statement Saturday morning, saying the cast "harassed" the VP-elect.