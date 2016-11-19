Twitter does not throw away its shot after 'Hamilton' remarks to Pence

Story highlights Other users took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the exchange and called to boycott the show

The hashtags "#NameAPenceMusical" and "#BoycottHamilton" were both trending

Washington (CNN) After the cast of "Hamilton" called on Vice president-elect Mike Pence to help lead an inclusive administration Friday, the Twitterverse soon weighed in, with hashtags #NameAPenceMusical and #BoycottHamilton quickly trending.

#NameaPenceMusical The Pirates of PENCE-ance — Mitch Fasken (@mitchfasken) November 19, 2016

"Rent: But Not to Those People" #NameaPenceMusical — Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) November 19, 2016

"'Annie Keep your Guns' #NameaPenceMusical," tweeted @eLust, drawing political nuance about the Republican Party's stance on gun rights and musical inspiration from"Annie Get Your Gun."

This Twitter user swapped out the word "Miserables" for "deplorables," Hillary Clinton's infamous description of some of Trump's followers, who later co-opted the term during the election.

Other users took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the exchange and called to boycott the show.

But it wasn't long before fans of the show realized that if that were to happen, maybe tickets would be easier to snag.

