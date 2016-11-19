2 senior officials ask for head of NSA to be replaced

Story highlights The replacement of such a senior person would be unprecedented given the timing

The US intelligence community has repeatedly warned about the threat of cyberattacks

Washington (CNN) The defense secretary and director of national intelligence have asked President Barack Obama to replace the head of the National Security Agency, Admiral Michael Rogers, a US official familiar with the matter confirms to CNN.

The recommendation by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was made last month, according to The Washington Post , which first reported the recommendation.

A major reason for their recommendation is the belief that Rogers was not working fast enough on a critical reorganization to address the cyberthreat. The Obama administration has wanted to keep the NSA dealing with signals intelligence, which would be a civilian-led agency, and a separate cybercommand which would remain under the military, the official told CNN.

Right now, one man, Rogers, heads both. He took over as head of the NSA and Cyber Command in April 2014.

