White nationalist bloodied during DC protest

Story highlights The protest was outside the site of a Washington conference celebrating Donald Trump's victory

The event drew hundreds of protesters holding anti-facist signs

Washington (CNN) A member of a white nationalist group was bloodied Saturday while confronting a large group of protesters outside the site of a Washington conference celebrating Donald Trump's presidential victory.

The conference, hosted by the white nationalist organization National Policy Institute, met inside the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center downtown, a block from Trump's new International Hotel. NPI's leader is Richard Spencer, known for coining the term "alt-right" and promoting white supremacist views.

The event drew hundreds of protesters holding anti-facist signs and yelling chants including, "No Donald Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!" One held a sign reading "alt-wrong."

The group was generally peaceful until a man and a woman from NPI approached the group with a video camera and microphone, prompting protesters to yell "Nazi's go home." The woman, who wouldn't give CNN her name but wore a badge saying "Emily," appeared to interview a protester asking him if he is a "self-hating white person."

Another protester knocked the man's video camera, and a scuffle ensued between the two. A few other protesters entered the fray yelling "Die, Nazi, die," and the man from NPI re-emerged with a bloody gash on his forehead. He declined to give his name. Two protesters were handcuffed by police. CNN videotaped the incident.

