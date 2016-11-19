Trump: 'Mad Dog' Mattis is a 'very impressive' candidate for defense secretary

Story highlights Source: Trump extremely impressed with retired Marine Gen. James Mattis' resume

"All I can say is he is the real deal. He is the real deal," Trump says after meeting Mattis

Bedminster, New Jersey (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he was considering retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to serve as his secretary of defense.

"General James "Mad Dog" Mattis, who is being considered for Secretary of Defense, was very impressive yesterday. A true General's General!" Trump tweeted.

The two men met for a little over an hour Saturday afternoon in Bedminster, New Jersey. An official familiar with the transition process characterized it to CNN on Saturday as an important meeting.

Donald Trump meets with Marine Gen. James Mattis on Saturday.

Mattis can be considered a leading candidate for secretary of defense, the source said.

The source cautioned it's not a done deal but said Trump has been extremely impressed with Mattis' resume and what he's heard about him from others and at this stage is leaning in that direction.

