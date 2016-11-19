Grandson of Rep. Danny Davis shot to death in Chicago

Story highlights Jovan Wilson, 15, was shot in the head during a home invasion

Chicago Police spokesman Jose Estrada said police believe it was "not a random act"

Washington (CNN) The grandson of a sitting congressman was shot to death in Chicago Friday evening.

Jovan Wilson, 15, was shot in the head over a dispute about gym shoes in the boy's Englewood home, police said. Rep. Danny Davis, a Democrat who has represented Chicago in Congress for two decades, confirmed his grandson's death Saturday.

"His father had just told me about how proud of him," Davis said at a news conference, "that he was because he was catching on and realizing that all of his life was in front of him."

Police said two people forced their way into Wilson's residence before a physical altercation ensued and an unknown male offender began to fire shots.

No suspects were immediately in custody Saturday morning, but Anthony Guglielmi, a Chicago police spokesman, said a person of interest has been identified.

