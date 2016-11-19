Story highlights Saudi-led coalition says 48-hour ceasefire may be extended if opposing side abides by it

(CNN) The Saudi-led coalition that's backing the Yemeni government in its fight against Houthi rebels has declared a 48-hour ceasefire in Yemen to begin Saturday, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

The cessation of hostilities was due to start at noon (4 a.m. ET), it said.

The news agency said the ceasefire was "extendable" as long as Houthi militias and forces loyal to them abide by it.

The aim is to allow the entry of humanitarian aid to besieged areas, the news agency said, particularly Taiz City. But coalition forces will respond to any military movements from the opposing side, it said.

The truce is a response to efforts by the United Nations and the international community to bring peace to Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency said.

