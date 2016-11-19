Story highlights
- The Saudi-led coalition says a 48-hour ceasefire may be extended if opposing parties abide by it
- The ceasefire is a response to international efforts to restore peace, Saudi news agency says
(CNN)The Saudi-led coalition which is backing Yemen's government in its fight against Houthi rebels has declared a 48-hour ceasefire in Yemen to begin on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA reported.
The cessation of hostilities was due to start at 12 p.m. ( 4 a.m. ET ) it said.
The news agency said the ceasefire was "extendable" as long as Houthi militias and forces loyal to them abide by it.
The aim is to allow the entry of humanitarian aid to besieged areas, the news agency said, particularly Taz City. But coalition forces will respond to any military movements from the opposing side, it said.
The truce is a response to efforts by the United Nations and the international community to bring peace to Yemen, the SPA said.
Ceasefires have previously been declared in Yemen, but each time hostilities have resumed.
Approximately 10,000 Yemenis have died and millions are in need of aid in a 20-month conflict that has been dubbed the "forgotten war," because it has occurred in the shadows of the Syrian conflict.
Kerry meets with Houthis
US State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told reporters Tuesday that Secretary of State John Kerry had met earlier with members of the Houthi delegation in Muscat, Oman, in a push to make progress on resolving the conflict.
The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, had indicated a willingness to abide by the terms of a cessation of hostilities established in April, she said, provided other parties also stick to it.
"We understand the Saudi-led coalition has also expressed a willingness to return to the cessation. Additionally, the Houthis accepted the UN-drafted roadmap as a basis for negotiations to end the conflict to work for the establishment of a new national unity government," she said.
As of Tuesday, the Yemeni government had not agreed to the ceasefire, Trudeau indicated.
But it now appears to be on board, with the Saudi Press Agency reporting that the truce was declared on the basis of Saudi Arabia's King Salman receiving a message from Yemeni President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi.
Millions at risk of starvation
The war in Yemen began in early 2015 when Houthi rebels -- a minority Shia group from the north of the country -- drove out the US-backed government and took over the capital, Sanaa.
The country has become a proxy battleground between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
A Saudi-led coalition, made up of several Arab countries, began a military campaign in March 2015 aimed at restoring the Yemeni government and preventing the Houthis and forces loyal to deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh from taking power.
In August, peace talks failed, prompting an increase in airstrikes in the weeks that followed.
Last month, the World Food Programme warned that millions were at risk of starvation in Yemen, saying "an entire generation could be crippled by hunger."
UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien also gave a strongly worded statement to the UN Security Council at the end of October in which he urged an immediate cessation of hostilities to save a generation of Yemenis from "humanitarian catastrophe" and conflict.