Story highlights The Saudi-led coalition says a 48-hour ceasefire may be extended if opposing parties abide by it

The ceasefire is a response to international efforts to restore peace, Saudi news agency says

(CNN) The Saudi-led coalition which is backing Yemen's government in its fight against Houthi rebels has declared a 48-hour ceasefire in Yemen to begin on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA reported.

The cessation of hostilities was due to start at 12 p.m. ( 4 a.m. ET ) it said.

The news agency said the ceasefire was "extendable" as long as Houthi militias and forces loyal to them abide by it.

The aim is to allow the entry of humanitarian aid to besieged areas, the news agency said, particularly Taz City. But coalition forces will respond to any military movements from the opposing side, it said.

The truce is a response to efforts by the United Nations and the international community to bring peace to Yemen, the SPA said.

