Syrian government airstrikes resumed four days ago in eastern Aleppo after a brief lull

(CNN) A number of major trauma hospitals in rebel-held eastern Aleppo are out of service after days of heavy airstrikes, the Syrian American Medical Society told CNN on Saturday.

However, activists working inside the city said up to five other hospitals in eastern neighborhoods are still functioning.

"For the first time, eastern Aleppo is out of hospitals operating at full capacity," Dr Mazen Kewara, Director of the SAMS Turkey Office, told CNN. "There are remaining medical facilities but they are not operating at full capacity," he said.

One of those hit was a children's hospital, forcing staff to evacuate babies to safety.

Syrian government aircraft resumed airstrikes Tuesday in Aleppo after a relative lull of three weeks, with activists in the city reporting scores of deaths and injuries since then.

