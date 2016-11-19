Story highlights A British woman who reported being raped was arrested, legal advice group says

UK Foreign Office says it's supporting a British woman and her family in relation to case

(CNN) A British tourist has been arrested in Dubai on charges of extramarital sex after telling police she was raped while in the United Arab Emirates, according to a UK-based legal advice group called Detained in Dubai.

"This is tremendously disturbing," Radha Stirling, the group's founder and director, said in a statement. "Police regularly fail to differentiate between consensual intercourse and violent rape.

"Victims go to them expecting justice, and end up being prosecuted. They not only invalidate their (victimization); they actually punish them for it."

A UK Foreign Office spokeswoman said she could not discuss specific details, saying: "We are supporting a British woman in relation to this case and will remain in contact with her family."

It is understood that the Foreign Office is also in contact with two other British nationals.

