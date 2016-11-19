Breaking News

Iraqi battle for Mosul prompts fears of more sectarian violence

By Ingrid Formanek, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Muhammad Jambaz, CNN

Updated 1:16 PM ET, Sat November 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

An Iraqi woman holds her child after crossing the Tigris River on Saturday, November 19, in the village of Tall Adh-Dhahab. Civilians are fleeing Mosul after an Iraqi-led offensive began in October to reclaim Iraq&#39;s second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi woman holds her child after crossing the Tigris River on Saturday, November 19, in the village of Tall Adh-Dhahab. Civilians are fleeing Mosul after an Iraqi-led offensive began in October to reclaim Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
Hide Caption
1 of 109
An Iraqi soldier treats a civilian injured by a mortar shell at a field hospital in Mosul on November 19.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi soldier treats a civilian injured by a mortar shell at a field hospital in Mosul on November 19.
Hide Caption
2 of 109
Iraqi evacuees wait to cross to the Kurdish-controlled area in the Nineveh Plains northeast of Mosul on Friday, November 18.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi evacuees wait to cross to the Kurdish-controlled area in the Nineveh Plains northeast of Mosul on Friday, November 18.
Hide Caption
3 of 109
An Iraqi soldier jumps onto a Humvee escorting an Abrams tank in Karkukli, a newly retaken district in eastern Mosul, on November 18. Iraq is leading a coalition that also includes American and Kurdish troops as it seeks to oust ISIS from the city.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi soldier jumps onto a Humvee escorting an Abrams tank in Karkukli, a newly retaken district in eastern Mosul, on November 18. Iraq is leading a coalition that also includes American and Kurdish troops as it seeks to oust ISIS from the city.
Hide Caption
4 of 109
People fleeing the fighting pass a convoy of Iraqi special forces driving through the Arbagiah area of Mosul on November 18.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
People fleeing the fighting pass a convoy of Iraqi special forces driving through the Arbagiah area of Mosul on November 18.
Hide Caption
5 of 109
Ripped trousers lie at the site of a suspected mass grave containing the remains of reported ISIS victims near Tall Adh-Dhahab, a village south of Mosul, on November 18.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Ripped trousers lie at the site of a suspected mass grave containing the remains of reported ISIS victims near Tall Adh-Dhahab, a village south of Mosul, on November 18.
Hide Caption
6 of 109
People flee the fighting between Iraqi forces and ISIS militants in the Mosul area on Tuesday, November 15.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
People flee the fighting between Iraqi forces and ISIS militants in the Mosul area on Tuesday, November 15.
Hide Caption
7 of 109
An injured baby receives treatment at a field hospital in eastern Mosul on November 15.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An injured baby receives treatment at a field hospital in eastern Mosul on November 15.
Hide Caption
8 of 109
Civilians fleeing the war zone wait for their documents to be reviewed at a checkpoint near Bartella on Monday, November 14.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Civilians fleeing the war zone wait for their documents to be reviewed at a checkpoint near Bartella on Monday, November 14.
Hide Caption
9 of 109
A woman cries Sunday, November 13, after seeing the St. Addai church that was damaged by ISIS fighters during their occupation of the Keramlis village.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A woman cries Sunday, November 13, after seeing the St. Addai church that was damaged by ISIS fighters during their occupation of the Keramlis village.
Hide Caption
10 of 109
People fleeing the fighting are seen from an Iraqi Humvee in Mosul on November 13.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
People fleeing the fighting are seen from an Iraqi Humvee in Mosul on November 13.
Hide Caption
11 of 109
An Iraqi special forces soldier prays next to a Humvee before troops pushed toward Mosul&#39;s Karkukli neighborhood on November 13.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi special forces soldier prays next to a Humvee before troops pushed toward Mosul's Karkukli neighborhood on November 13.
Hide Caption
12 of 109
A man stands guard in the al-Shallalat district as the military operation continued on November 13.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A man stands guard in the al-Shallalat district as the military operation continued on November 13.
Hide Caption
13 of 109
A woman in Mosul pleads with an Iraqi soldier for a food package on November 13.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A woman in Mosul pleads with an Iraqi soldier for a food package on November 13.
Hide Caption
14 of 109
Iraqi Christians pray Saturday, November 12, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, which was damaged by ISIS militants during their occupation of Qaraqosh, Iraq.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi Christians pray Saturday, November 12, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, which was damaged by ISIS militants during their occupation of Qaraqosh, Iraq.
Hide Caption
15 of 109
A young shepherd watches over his flock of sheep near the town of Qayyara on November 12. The sheep were blackened by smoke after oil wells were set ablaze by ISIS militants.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A young shepherd watches over his flock of sheep near the town of Qayyara on November 12. The sheep were blackened by smoke after oil wells were set ablaze by ISIS militants.
Hide Caption
16 of 109
Iraqi forces stand on their tanks as they hold a position in the village of Jarif, south of Mosul, on November 12.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces stand on their tanks as they hold a position in the village of Jarif, south of Mosul, on November 12.
Hide Caption
17 of 109
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds part of a defused bomb planted by ISIS militants in Bashiqa, Iraq, on Friday, November 11.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds part of a defused bomb planted by ISIS militants in Bashiqa, Iraq, on Friday, November 11.
Hide Caption
18 of 109
A member of Iraq&#39;s special forces jumps onto a vehicle to take position as forces engage ISIS fighters in Mosul on November 11.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A member of Iraq's special forces jumps onto a vehicle to take position as forces engage ISIS fighters in Mosul on November 11.
Hide Caption
19 of 109
A member of Iraq&#39;s special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul on November 11.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A member of Iraq's special forces guards two suspected ISIS fighters found hiding in a house in Mosul on November 11.
Hide Caption
20 of 109
Iraqi boys who were displaced by fighting in Mosul carry food supplies at a camp in Hassan Sham, Iraq, on Thursday, November 10.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi boys who were displaced by fighting in Mosul carry food supplies at a camp in Hassan Sham, Iraq, on Thursday, November 10.
Hide Caption
21 of 109
An Iraqi woman displaced by war holds her cat near a checkpoint in the Iraqi village of Shaqouli, east of Mosul, on November 10.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi woman displaced by war holds her cat near a checkpoint in the Iraqi village of Shaqouli, east of Mosul, on November 10.
Hide Caption
22 of 109
A fighter from a local tribe poses for a portrait in Qayyara, south of Mosul, on November 10.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A fighter from a local tribe poses for a portrait in Qayyara, south of Mosul, on November 10.
Hide Caption
23 of 109
Iraqi troops watch a broadcast of Donald Trump&#39;s acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, on Wednesday, November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi troops watch a broadcast of Donald Trump's acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, on Wednesday, November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.
Hide Caption
24 of 109
US Marines install equipment at a coalition base in Qayyara on November 9.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
US Marines install equipment at a coalition base in Qayyara on November 9.
Hide Caption
25 of 109
Iraqi forces congregate near Arbid on November 9.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces congregate near Arbid on November 9.
Hide Caption
26 of 109
Smoke rises from Bashiqa after a coalition airstrike targeted ISIS positions on Tuesday, November 8.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Smoke rises from Bashiqa after a coalition airstrike targeted ISIS positions on Tuesday, November 8.
Hide Caption
27 of 109
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter races to take a position on a street in Bashiqa as coalition forces battled to reclaim the town from ISIS control on November 8.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter races to take a position on a street in Bashiqa as coalition forces battled to reclaim the town from ISIS control on November 8.
Hide Caption
28 of 109
An Iraqi forces member investigates a mass grave that was discovered after coalition forces recaptured the area of Hamam al-Alil on Monday, November 7.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi forces member investigates a mass grave that was discovered after coalition forces recaptured the area of Hamam al-Alil on Monday, November 7.
Hide Caption
29 of 109
Smoke rises from ISIS positions after an attack by Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Bashiqa on November 7.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Smoke rises from ISIS positions after an attack by Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Bashiqa on November 7.
Hide Caption
30 of 109
Iraqi children witness a man being interrogated by a member of the Iraqi army at a base next to the Al-Intissar neighborhood of Mosul on November 7.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi children witness a man being interrogated by a member of the Iraqi army at a base next to the Al-Intissar neighborhood of Mosul on November 7.
Hide Caption
31 of 109
A civilian man who fled the fighting trims his beard after reaching an Iraqi army position in Mosul on November 7.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A civilian man who fled the fighting trims his beard after reaching an Iraqi army position in Mosul on November 7.
Hide Caption
32 of 109
Children play in debris created by an airstrike in Qayyara on Sunday, November 6.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Children play in debris created by an airstrike in Qayyara on Sunday, November 6.
Hide Caption
33 of 109
Female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan sing as they hold a position near Bashiqa on November 6.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan sing as they hold a position near Bashiqa on November 6.
Hide Caption
34 of 109
A sniper takes aim at ISIS positions as Iraqi forces advance toward the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul on November 6.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A sniper takes aim at ISIS positions as Iraqi forces advance toward the Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul on November 6.
Hide Caption
35 of 109
A baby is passed through a fence back to his mother at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on Saturday, November 5.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A baby is passed through a fence back to his mother at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on Saturday, November 5.
Hide Caption
36 of 109
People line up to receive food at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on November 5. Thousands are taking refuge in camps set up for internally displaced people.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
People line up to receive food at a refugee camp in the Khazir region on November 5. Thousands are taking refuge in camps set up for internally displaced people.
Hide Caption
37 of 109
Iraqi soldiers pass near a bridge destroyed in an airstrike in Qayyara on November 5.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi soldiers pass near a bridge destroyed in an airstrike in Qayyara on November 5.
Hide Caption
38 of 109
Iraqi special forces advance on the outskirts of Mosul as an airstrike targets ISIS positions on Friday, November 4.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi special forces advance on the outskirts of Mosul as an airstrike targets ISIS positions on Friday, November 4.
Hide Caption
39 of 109
Iraqi soldiers patrol an alley on the outskirts of Mosul on November 4.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi soldiers patrol an alley on the outskirts of Mosul on November 4.
Hide Caption
40 of 109
Rockets are fired from the Qayyara military base on November 4.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Rockets are fired from the Qayyara military base on November 4.
Hide Caption
41 of 109
A suspected member of ISIS is detained at a checkpoint near Bartella, Iraq, on November 4.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A suspected member of ISIS is detained at a checkpoint near Bartella, Iraq, on November 4.
Hide Caption
42 of 109
A convoy of trucks carries displaced people away from Mosul on November 4. Iraqi forces have freed dozens of villages in their advance on Mosul, yet more than 1 million civilians are still trapped in the ISIS-held city.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A convoy of trucks carries displaced people away from Mosul on November 4. Iraqi forces have freed dozens of villages in their advance on Mosul, yet more than 1 million civilians are still trapped in the ISIS-held city.
Hide Caption
43 of 109
Iraqi families flee the fighting on November 4 near the village of Gogjali.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi families flee the fighting on November 4 near the village of Gogjali.
Hide Caption
44 of 109
A girl pauses in the doorway of a tent in the Khazir camp on November 4.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A girl pauses in the doorway of a tent in the Khazir camp on November 4.
Hide Caption
45 of 109
Iraqi families pack into a truck to be moved to camps on Thursday, November 3.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi families pack into a truck to be moved to camps on Thursday, November 3.
Hide Caption
46 of 109
A member of Iraq&#39;s special forces uses a helmet as a decoy while a sniper takes aim at ISIS positions in Gogjali on November 3.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A member of Iraq's special forces uses a helmet as a decoy while a sniper takes aim at ISIS positions in Gogjali on November 3.
Hide Caption
47 of 109
A child peers through a car window in the village of Bazwaya on November 3.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A child peers through a car window in the village of Bazwaya on November 3.
Hide Caption
48 of 109
Children play near a burning oil field in Qayyara on November 3.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Children play near a burning oil field in Qayyara on November 3.
Hide Caption
49 of 109
A woman waves to Iraqi soldiers patrolling Gogjali on Wednesday, November 2.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A woman waves to Iraqi soldiers patrolling Gogjali on Wednesday, November 2.
Hide Caption
50 of 109
The graves of eight family members are seen in Faziliya, north of Mosul, on Tuesday, November 1. The family was killed in late October when their home was hit in an airstrike.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
The graves of eight family members are seen in Faziliya, north of Mosul, on Tuesday, November 1. The family was killed in late October when their home was hit in an airstrike.
Hide Caption
51 of 109
An Iraqi special forces soldier searches for the location of an ISIS sniper in Gogjali on November 1.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi special forces soldier searches for the location of an ISIS sniper in Gogjali on November 1.
Hide Caption
52 of 109
A man fleeing the village of Bazwaya carries a white flag as he arrives at a checkpoint on November 1.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A man fleeing the village of Bazwaya carries a white flag as he arrives at a checkpoint on November 1.
Hide Caption
53 of 109
An Iraqi soldier guards the Bartella front on November 1.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi soldier guards the Bartella front on November 1.
Hide Caption
54 of 109
Iraqi forces fire artillery at ISIS targets on the Bartella front on November 1.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces fire artillery at ISIS targets on the Bartella front on November 1.
Hide Caption
55 of 109
Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya on Monday, October 31.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces run for cover after a mortar shell struck near the village of Bazwaya on Monday, October 31.
Hide Caption
56 of 109
An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi soldier receives treatment after being injured during clashes with ISIS fighters near Bazwaya on October 31.
Hide Caption
57 of 109
Iraqi soldiers carry an injured comrade near Bazwaya on October 31.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi soldiers carry an injured comrade near Bazwaya on October 31.
Hide Caption
58 of 109
An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi soldier navigates through a shattered windshield as coalition forces advance on Bazwaya on October 31.
Hide Caption
59 of 109
Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Archbishop Yohanna Petros Mouche, center, performs Mass in the liberated town of Qaraqosh on Sunday, October 30.
Hide Caption
60 of 109
Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Children play in a camp for internally displaced people near Kirkuk, Iraq, on October 30. More than 600 families from Tel Afar, a town west of Mosul, have been living in the camp since ISIS took control of the area in 2014.
Hide Caption
61 of 109
Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Shiite fighters launch missiles against ISIS in the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on October 30.
Hide Caption
62 of 109
Shiite fighters advance toward Salmani on October 30.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Shiite fighters advance toward Salmani on October 30.
Hide Caption
63 of 109
Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara on Saturday, October 29.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Displaced families are seen on the road near Qayyara on Saturday, October 29.
Hide Caption
64 of 109
U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara on Friday, October 28.
Hide Caption
65 of 109
An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27.
Hide Caption
66 of 109
Iraqi forces advance toward Sin al-Dhuban on October 27.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces advance toward Sin al-Dhuban on October 27.
Hide Caption
67 of 109
Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.
Hide Caption
68 of 109
Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.
Hide Caption
69 of 109
A family walks near billowing smoke from burning oil wells and sulfur fires that were set by ISIS fighters on October 26.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A family walks near billowing smoke from burning oil wells and sulfur fires that were set by ISIS fighters on October 26.
Hide Caption
70 of 109
An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26.
Hide Caption
71 of 109
Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.
Hide Caption
72 of 109
A woman wears a mask to alleviate her difficulty breathing due to the contaminated air in Qayyara on October 26.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A woman wears a mask to alleviate her difficulty breathing due to the contaminated air in Qayyara on October 26.
Hide Caption
73 of 109
Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.
Hide Caption
74 of 109
Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraq's counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25.
Hide Caption
75 of 109
Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.
Hide Caption
76 of 109
Iraqi families walk at a camp for displaced people near Qayyara on Monday, October 24.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi families walk at a camp for displaced people near Qayyara on Monday, October 24.
Hide Caption
77 of 109
Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24.
Hide Caption
78 of 109
Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
Hide Caption
79 of 109
Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.
Hide Caption
80 of 109
Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
Hide Caption
81 of 109
Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.
Hide Caption
82 of 109
Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
Hide Caption
83 of 109
An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.
Hide Caption
84 of 109
Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.
Hide Caption
85 of 109
An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
Hide Caption
86 of 109
Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on Friday, October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq's counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on Friday, October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
Hide Caption
87 of 109
Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
Hide Caption
88 of 109
A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.
Hide Caption
89 of 109
A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
Hide Caption
90 of 109
Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
Hide Caption
91 of 109
Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
Hide Caption
92 of 109
Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
Hide Caption
93 of 109
Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
Hide Caption
94 of 109
A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
Hide Caption
95 of 109
Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
Hide Caption
96 of 109
Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
Hide Caption
97 of 109
Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
Hide Caption
98 of 109
Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
Hide Caption
99 of 109
Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
Hide Caption
100 of 109
A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
Hide Caption
101 of 109
Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
Hide Caption
102 of 109
Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
Hide Caption
103 of 109
Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
Hide Caption
104 of 109
Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
Hide Caption
105 of 109
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
Hide Caption
106 of 109
Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
Hide Caption
107 of 109
Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
Hide Caption
108 of 109
A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
Photos: Mosul operation: Iraqi-led forces push toward key city
A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
Hide Caption
109 of 109
01 Mosul 111902 Mosul 111903 Mosul 111804 Mosul 111805 Mosul 111806 Mosul 111801 mosul operation 111502 mosul operation 111502 mosul operation 111401 mosul operation 111303 mosul operation 111302 mosul operation 111305 mosul operation 1113 RESTRICTED06 mosul operation 111301 mosul operation 111203 mosul operation 111204 mosul operation 111202 mosul operation 111105 mosul operation 111104 mosul operation 111101 mosul operation 111001 mosul operation 111002 mosul operation 111030 trump victory world reacts 110904 mosul operation 111003 mosul operation 111005 mosul operation 111006 mosul operation 111007 mosul operation 111001 mosul operation 1107 RESTRICTED02 mosul operation 110703 mosul operation 110704 mosul operation 110705 mosul operation 110706 mosul operation 110707 mosul operation 110708 mosul operation 110709 mosul operation 110712 mosul operation 110413 mosul operation 110414 mosul operation 110405 mosul operation 110406 mosul operation 110408 mosul operation 110404 mosul operation 110410 mosul operation 110409 mosul peration 110308 mosul peration 110307 mosul peration 110304 mosul operation 110205 mosul peration 110301 mosul operation 110304 mosul peration 1103 RESTRICTED02 Mosul operation 1101 RESTRICTED01 Mosul operation 1101 RESTRICTED02 mosul operation 103103 mosul operation 103101 mosul operation 103104 mosul operation 103104 mosul operation 103005 mosul operation 103001 mosul operation 103006 mosul operation 103002 mosul operation 102905 mosul operation 102807 mosul operation 102808 mosul operation 102812 mosul operation 102814 mosul operation 102816 mosul operation 1028 RESTRICTED15 mosul operation 102818 mosul operation 1028 RESTRICTED17 mosul operation 1028 RESTRICTED02 mosul operation 102603 mosul operation 102604 mosul operation 102607 mosul operation 102608 mosul operation 102601 Mosul operation 102401 Mosul operation 1023 RESTRICTED03 Mosul operation 102318 mosul week one RESTRICTED01 Mosul Kirkuk 102211 mosul week one02 Mosul Bartella 102205 Mosul operation 102305 Mosul Bartella 1021 01 Mosul operation 102011 mosul operation 102008 Mosul operation 1020 RESTRICTED03 Mosul operation 102009 mosul operation 101907 mosul operation 101912 mosul operation 101911 mosul operation 101902 mosul operation 101906 Mosul 101808 Mosul 101809 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED02 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED mosul gallery05 Mosul 101804 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED01 mosul 101811 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED17 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED 01 mosul 101710 mosul 101713 mosul 101708 mosul 1016 for photo gallery

Story highlights

  • Shia-led Popular Mobilization Units making advance on Tal Afar in battle to retake Mosul
  • Sunni leaders say only Iraqi army is supposed to enter certain towns in ISIS fight

(CNN)Iraqi paramilitary forces are in a raging battle to take a key ISIS stronghold west of Mosul, but their presence is prompting fears that the fighting could result in the escalation of sectarian violence in Iraq.

The Shia-led Popular Mobilization Units, or PMUs, have significantly advanced against ISIS in the Tal Afar area, with the help of the Iraqi air force targeting the terror group and killing 12 militants, according to Iraq's Joint Operations Command.
    Tal Afar is a predominantly Sunni city that was divided between Sunni and Shia Turkmens before ISIS captured it in 2014.
    For a month, an Iraqi-led coalition has waged a military operation to retake Mosul, Iraq's second-most populous city and ISIS' last major stronghold in the country.

    'This means another civil war'

    Read More
    The PMU released a statement Friday saying their forces are surrounding the town from the west and the south. Three days ago, paramilitary forces took the strategically important Tal Afar air base, which can serve as a launching point in the battle with ISIS west of Mosul. Tal Afar is about 70 kilometers (43 miles) west of Mosul.
    Izzeddin Aldola, a member of the Iraqi parliament who represent Sunnis from the Tal Afar area, told CNN by phone of fears about PMU forces entering the city.
    "Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi promised us that only the Iraqi army will enter Tal Afar," Aldola said. "We are very worried, and even if only people from Tal Afar fight ISIS in the city, this means another civil war."
    On Friday, Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Iranian-backed Badr Organization and a PMU commander, announced the Shia paramilitary group, the Sons of Tal Afar, would liberate the city.
    "We will let the Sons of Tal Afar to liberate Tal Afar, and if they need our help, then we are ready," Amiri said in a video.

    Tension between Baghdad government, Kurds

    Further complicating the Mosul offensive, the Iraqi Prime Minister has maintained that Kurdish forces must withdraw from towns captured from ISIS once the terror group has been defeated. Tensions are mounting between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government over future control of the territory in northern Iraq.
    Kurdish fighters, known as Peshmerga, are playing a critical role in the battle to defeat the terror group, fighting alongside Iraqi government troops and other forces in the coalition to retake Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province.
    How the &#39;Kurdish question&#39; complicates the anti-ISIS alliance
    How 'Kurdish question' complicates anti-ISIS alliance
    But cracks are emerging in the anti-ISIS partnership over the question of what the semiautonomous Kurdish Regional Government plans for areas it captures from the terror group.
    Kurdish President Massoud Barzani and Abadi have released statements in recent days that underline their conflicting positions.
    Barzani said he wouldn't permit residents who had supported ISIS to return to liberated villages, signaling Sunni Arabs may not be welcome.
    "We have shed a lot of precious blood to liberate areas from (ISIS)," he said at a press conference Wednesday.
    A report this week from Human Rights Watch also accused the Kurds of unlawfully targeting and destroying Arab homes in regions they have retaken from ISIS.
    Kurdish officials strongly denied any systematic destruction of Arab-owned homes, and Barzani dismissed the report as "unfair."
    ISIS leader believed to be hiding in northern Iraq
    ISIS leader believed to be hiding in northern Iraq

      JUST WATCHED

      ISIS leader believed to be hiding in northern Iraq

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    ISIS leader believed to be hiding in northern Iraq 01:58
    In July, Barzani told Human Rights Watch the Kurdish Regional Government would not allow Sunni Arabs to return to villages that Saddam Hussein had "Arabized." In his view, those are historically Kurdish lands needed for a potential future independent Kurdistan, which Barzani has long championed.
    Abadi has reiterated that the agreement under which Iraqi federal forces and Peshmerga were cooperating in Nineveh province stated that the Kurds must return to their previous positions after the battle was won.
    Numerous disputed territories in Iraq are nominally under Baghdad's jurisdiction but controlled and claimed by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

    CNN's Steve Visser, Tim Hume and Yasmin Amer contributed to this report.