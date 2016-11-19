Story highlights Listeria monocytogenes were found in a plant but not in tested products, the FDA says

The products were distributed in the United States and Canada

(CNN) Sabra Dipping Co. is voluntarily recalling some hummus products and spreads because of possible Listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration said Saturday.

The products were manufactured before November 8 at a plant where Listeria monocytogenes have been found, but the bacteria has not been found in products that have been tested, the FDA said. The products were distributed to retail outlets in the United States and Canada.

Consumers are urged to discard any product with a "Best Before" date through January 23, 2017. That date can be found on the lid of each package.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA says. Symptoms of listeriosis vary, but usually include fever, muscle aches, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

