Story highlights Atletico Madrid 0-3 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo hits hat-trick

Last Madrid Derby to be played at Vicente Calderon

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 39th Real Madrid hat-trick to give Zinedine Zidane's side a comfortable win over Atletico in the Madrid Derby.

The Portuguese star added a second-half penalty and tap-in to his early free-kick, as Los Blancos earned all three points in what was the final clash between these two sides at Atelti's Vicente Calderon stadium.

Next season, Atletico will move to Estadio La Peineta -- the Olympic Stadium on the outskirts of Madrid -- as it leaves its historic 50-year-old home.

Diego Simeone had urged his players to leave a lasting legacy but, in truth, they were uncharacteristically toothless as Ronaldo and Real romped to victory.

Zidane and his players have been self-critical of their performances in the opening stages of matches this season, often citing a "lack of intensity" for early setbacks.

Read More