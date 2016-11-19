How Pope Francis is shaking up the Vatican

Story highlights Pope Francis has put in place nearly a quarter of the cardinals in Catholic Church

With new batch of cardinals, he's reshaping group that will someday choose next pope

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis is showing his love for outsiders again -- this time by turning some of them into the ultimate insiders.

He's appointing a batch of new cardinals on Saturday, reshaping the group that will someday choose the next pope.

Many of the new men come from lands far distant from Rome: Three are from Africa, two from Asia, one from Oceania, and one from the Middle East. All represent places where the Catholic population is in the minority.

Meanwhile, some major cities usually led by a cardinal -- including Los Angeles and Philadelphia -- are being bypassed this time around.

Some things will not change. Europe will continue to dominate geographically, and the College of Cardinals isn't getting much younger: The most common age for a cardinal is 83.

