Story highlights Rally was the fifth phase of street protests by Bersih, a civil and electoral rights group

Prime Minister's office warns the right to assemble in the streets "not absolute"

(CNN) Thousands of people wearing yellow T-shirts flooded the streets of Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday to call for the resignation of embattled Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The rally was organized by Bersih, a coalition of nongovernment organizations that want to reform and clean up Malaysia's electoral process.

Bersih means "clean" in Malay, and Saturday's rally was the fifth phase of street protests the group has undertaken. Bersih supporters wear yellow T-shirts.

We are running with demonstrate not because we want it, but we have to do it ! For justice, for freedom and for our economy ! #Bersih5 yeah pic.twitter.com/PicjCufzpu — fazzlindaaziz_ (@FazlindaAziz) November 19, 2016

A statement from the Prime Minister's office dismissed the protest as the rantings of a politically ineffective and anti-democratic opposition movement.

While Malaysians have the right to assemble peacefully, the "right is not absolute," and authorities could take actions to ensure public safety, the statement said.

Read More