(CNN) Thousands of people wearing yellow T-shirts flooded the streets of Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday to call for the resignation of embattled Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The rally was organized by Bersih, a coalition of nongovernment organizations that want to reform and clean up Malaysia's electoral process.

Bersih means "clean" in Malay, and Saturday's protests were the fifth phase of street protests the group has undertaken.

We are running with demonstrate not because we want it, but we have to do it ! For justice, for freedom and for our economy ! #Bersih5 yeah pic.twitter.com/PicjCufzpu — fazzlindaaziz_ (@FazlindaAziz) November 19, 2016

Public dissatisfaction with Najib has grown, especially after news broke over alleged financial mismanagement of a government-run fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB. 1MDB was formed in 2009 to invest in property, infrastructure and energy projects.

As much as $4 billion could have been "misappropriated" from the Malaysian government, the Swiss attorney general's office said in January.

