(CNN) At least 116 people were killed early Sunday when a Patna-Indore Express train derailed near India's northern city of Kanpur, according to a police official in Kanpur.

Rescue teams are working on the last overturned car, said Rajesh Modak, deputy inspector general of police in Kanpur. The other cars have been cleared of people, Modak said.

More than 150 passengers have been injured, according to CNN affiliate CNN News 18. More than 40 people are seriously injured, Rahul Srivastav, press officer for the Uttar Pradesh police, told CNN.

Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh state, is nearly 300 miles southeast of New Delhi, the capital.

Onlookers and survivors gather next to wreckage of the train that derailed Sunday near Kanpur, India.

The crash

