Indian train derailment kills more than 130

Story highlights Official: Fourteen cars in a 23-car train derailed near Kanpur, India

Cause of crash is under investigation

(CNN) One survivor said he was sleeping around 3 a.m. Sunday as the train traveled through northern India.

"All of a sudden there was a massive jerk," Ravindra Pathak said in the aftermath of the deadly derailment. "Our heads collided with the roof of the carriage."

More than 130 people died when the Patna-Indore passenger train derailed, Zaki Ahmed, Inspector General of Police for Kanpur told CNN.

The train, which links the central Indian city of Indore to the city of Patna to its north east, was halfway through its journey when it went off the track near Kanpur. Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh state, is nearly 300 miles southeast of New Delhi, the capital.

CNN Map

In total, 110 of the bodies have been identified, and 97 of those have been handed over to the victims' families.

