(CNN) More than 4,600 migrants are presumed to have died after attempting to cross the Mediterranean into Europe this year, the UN said Friday, following the latest deadly capsizings on the route.

An estimated 350 migrants are believed to have died in six incidents on the Mediterranean in just three days this week, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

More than 130 people drowned from one boat that sunk Monday, with only 15 passengers surviving, while about a hundred people died or are missing on two other vessels on subsequent days. All three boats had departed from Libya and were traveling in rough seas and poor weather.

While the number of people attempting to crossing into Europe has dropped sharply this year -- down to 343,589 from 1.02 million in 2015 -- more people than ever are losing their lives on the journey.

The UN announced last month that 2016 was already a record year for deaths along the treacherous maritime route into Europe. The IOM -- the UN's migration agency -- says that 3,777 people died along the route last year -- while 4,621 are believed to have died so far this year.

