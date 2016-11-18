Photos: Iraq's Christians under fire Iraqi Christians displaced from their homes for more than two years attend church on a Sunday evening at a camp in Irbil. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Nearly 6,000 Christian Iraqis are living in a camp in the Kurdish city of Irbil after ISIS forced them from their hometowns.

Young Iraqis wait for communion outside a church in Irbil's Ashti camp.

Many families have decorated their temporary homes, made from shipping containers, with crosses, as if to signal their distress and show their resolve for their faith.

Boys help out in a carpentry shop at Ashti camp. The Christian families want to return home to rebuild, but many have lost hope for a decent future in Iraq.

An elderly woman keeps watch over her great-granddaughter at Ashti. She and her family fled Qaraqosh, Iraq's largest Christian city, when ISIS fighters took it over in August 2014.

Life goes on at Ashti camp, which has restaurants, coffee shops and stores. Here, a man gets a shave and a haircut at the local barber.

Ashti camp is full of displaced families with many young children.

Raja Paulous, 46, right, runs a small grocery at Ashti camp. Back home in Qaraqosh, she had a grocery service and led a happy life. She can't find it in her heart to forgive ISIS for destroying her life.

People gather for service at Ashti camp as the sun goes down on a Sunday evening.

Christianity took hold in Iraq as early as the first century, but after decades of persecution, fewer than 300,000 Christians remained when ISIS entered Nineveh province.