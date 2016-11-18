Pulse 911 calls: 'They are dying, we're dying'

Story highlights Gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 50 on June 12 at the Orlando club

911 callers say they didn't see gunman, plead for rescue from police

(CNN) The panicked caller says he has been shot three times. He's hit in the chest, stomach and leg.

"We've been shot with a bunch of people down at the (inaudible). We need you quickly," the caller says just after a gunman has opened fire in the crowded Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The 911 calls are flooding in, telling similar stories from the scene of the worst mass shooting in US history. In the background the gunfire continues, according to transcripts of more than 30 calls released by police Friday.

There is confusion during these first few minutes after the June 12 massacre by Omar Mateen began. Another caller says he didn't see the gunman; he heard shots and started running.

"We don't know where the f--- to go. We don't know where the shots are coming from. How the f--- are we going to be safe?" he asks.

