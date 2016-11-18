US marshal killed in shootout with suspect

Story highlights Slain officer was a 26-year veteran of the US Marshals Service

(CNN) A federal law enforcement officer was shot and killed Friday morning while trying to serve an arrest warrant in south Georgia, the US Marshals Service said.

Patrick Carothers, 53, was a 26-year veteran of the Marshals Service and deputy commander of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the release said.

The team entered a house trailer near Ludowici, about 55 miles south of Savannah, in an attempt to arrest Dontrell Montese Carter, authorities said.

Carter opened fire and hit the officer twice, the release said. Other officers returned fire and struck Carter multiple times. The men were taken to hospitals, where they died, the Marshals Service said.

Carter, 25, was wanted in Sumter County, South Carolina, for attempted murder of police officers, domestic violence and unlawfully discharging a weapon, the Marshals Service said.

