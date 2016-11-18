Story highlights 9-year-old Joseph Levy caught his baby brother after he fell off a changing table

Levy: "I just turned for a second, and I saw him rolling and I ran"

(CNN) A 9-year-old boy from Florida became a viral sensation this week after he expertly caught his baby brother who had rolled off a changing table -- a moment that was captured on the family's home camera.

Pint-sized hero, Joseph Levy, appeared on CNN's New Day program Friday, along with his Mom, Tila, to talk about his epic catch. It happened when his Mom turned away for a second to talk to one of her other kids, only to find for 11-month-old Eitan was wriggling his way off the changing table.

"I just turned for a second, and I saw him rolling and I ran," he explained.

"I really didn't know how I ran that fast because I'm never actually able to run that fast," Joseph confessed.

Of the moment after he caught the baby in his arms, he said: "I was really, really nervous."

