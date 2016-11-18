Officers buy bike for teen who walked hours to work

Watch "New Day" and "CNN Newsroom" each Friday to see inspiring stories of officers going above and beyond the call of duty.

(CNN) Jourdan Duncan, 18, works the graveyard shift packing boxes at a nutritional supplement company in the northern California city of Benicia.

It's an easy commute, just 7 miles from his parents' home. But for Duncan it became a laborious exercise: two hours each way on foot.

"My car broke down, so I figured I had no other way to work," he said. "I didn't want to burden others by asking for a ride."

The sight of a teenager walking the small town's streets would usually go unnoticed, but to Benicia Police Cpl. Kirk Keffer, things didn't look right on the quiet street in the industrial part of town.

"The street that I caught him on is really dark, and there's no sidewalks. And he was dressed in all black," said Keffer, a 10-year-veteran of the police department.

